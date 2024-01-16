INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN/NEXSTAR) — Janet Jackson and Nelly are “Together Again.”

Five-time Grammy award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Janet Jackson recently announced that she was adding 35 dates to her Together Again concert tour, and that includes a stop at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford in June.

These 2024 tour stops build off Jackson’s 2023 Together Again Tour, which included 36 sold-out shows and was met with rave reviews.

The Together Again Tour is a celebration of Jackson’s career, and will cover all her hits. Rapper Nelly will open all of the shows, according to Billboard, performing hit songs and fan favorites from his two-decade career.

Jackson and Nelly’s first stops will begin in California in June. Here’s a look at the dates and cities where they’ll travel to this summer:

June 4: Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs, Palm Desert, California

June 6: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, California

June 8: The Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California

June 9: Honda Center, Anaheim, California

June 11: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

June 12: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

June 14: USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, Utah

June 16: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

June 18: Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, Minnesota

June 19: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

June 21: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, Missouri

June 22: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

June 23: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

June 25: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

June 26: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

June 28: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

June 29: The XFINITY Theatre, Hartford, Connecticut

July 2: Pine Knob Music Theatre, Detroit, Michigan

July 3: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

July 5: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, New York

July 6: Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pennsylvania

July 9: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

July 10: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

July 12: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

July 13: CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, Maryland

July 14: PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, North Carolina

July 16: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, Florida

July 18: iThink Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida

July 20: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

July 21: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

July 23: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

July 25: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

July 26: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

July 27: Moody Center, Austin, Texas

July 30: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Tickets go on sale for the general public at LiveNation.com on Friday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. local time for each venue.