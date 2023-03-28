BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s time to party like the ’90s.

For the first time in decades, Lake Compounce announced the return of its summer concert series — with a twist. Concerts will take place on an all-new floating stage; the concept is the first of its kind in the state.

National musical acts set to perform include country star Jerrod Niemann, rock’s Everclear, and hip-hop/R&B singer CeeLo Green. Country’s Canaan Smith and the R&B group All-4-One will also take the stage, as well as a slew of tribute acts dedicated to playing the music of Billy Joel, Kansas, and Bon Jovi.

“We’re bringing back concerts in a big way for the 2023 season,” Director of Operations Megan Major said in a statement. “Our team has worked extensively to produce a lineup that offers a little something for everyone. Now, we are officially counting down the days until our all-new floating lake stage opens for the summer season.”

Shows are set to kick-off on May 27 and run every Saturday in the summer and on holiday weekends, including July 1 through 4. Each concert throughout July will conclude with a fireworks show, beginning at 9 p.m. The last concert of the season will take place on September 3.

See the full 2023 concert lineup here.

Guests who purchase a 2023 season pass now can save up to $30 on silver or gold season passes, which include access to concerts all summer long.

Purchase season passes here.