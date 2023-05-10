Singer Lizzo has voiced her criticisms of the body positivity movement in the past.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Lizzo fans: the R&B star is heading back to the state next month!

The “About Damn Time” singer was set to perform at the XL Center in Hartford on Saturday, May 6, however, she had to cancel due to flu-like symptoms. She also cancelled a gig in Montreal per doctor’s orders.

Now, she’s back on the books and is set to perform on June 13.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

Any ticketholders with questions should reach out to the XL Center box office at tickets@xlcenter.com.