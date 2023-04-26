NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — April showers bring May flowers…and concerts!

As we head into another month, several acts are slated to perform across Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing night of soul or a head-banging moshpit gig, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 10 shows you won’t want to miss this May:

Collective Soul — May 6: Foxwoods Resort & Casino, Mashantucket

Singer Ed Roland of Collective Soul performs during KAABOO Texas at the AT&T Stadium on May 11, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

The ’90s rockers of Collective Soul, best known for hit tracks like “Shine,” “December,” and “Heavy,” have continuously released records since their debut. Their latest LP, 2022’s Vibrating, featured singles “All Our Pieces” and “Cut the Cord.”

Lizzo — May 6: XL Center, Hartford

Lizzo performs at the Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in San Francisco. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The seemingly-overnight R&B sensation Lizzo grew to fame with her third studio record Cuz I Love You in 2019. The LP took the scene by storm with “Good as Hell” and “Juice,” along with the re-release of her 2017 track “About Damn Time.” She’s gone on to make international stardom, returning with her fourth record, Special, in 2022.

Trivium & Beartooth — May 13: College Street Music Hall, New Haven

Caleb Shomo of Beartooth performs during Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Get ready for some head-banging as Florida’s heavy metal group Trivium joined forces with Ohio’s emo-metalcore band Beartooth for a co-headlining tour this spring. Trivium, who garnered attention during the early 2000s with tracks like “Built to Fall” and “Strife,” just dropped the single “Implore the Darken Sky” earlier this year. Beartooth, the Caleb Shomo-fronted group known for “In Between” and “Hated,” just released the new track “Sunshine!”

Styx — May 13: Foxwoods Resort & Casino, Mashantucket

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Tommy Shaw of the band STYX performs at the Ryman Auditorium on January 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Head back to the ’70s when Styx takes over Foxwoods. The rockers, hailing from Chicago, reached stardom in the ’80s with “Babe” and “The Best of Times.” During their career spanning over 50 years, Styx released 17 studio records, with 16 singles hitting the Top 40 charts. They’re still kicking; in 2021, the group returned with Crash of the Crown.

38 Special — May 19: Foxwoods Resort & Casino, Mashantucket

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 14: Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush are joined by 38 Special’s Donnie Van Zant in the singing of “Georgia on my Mind” during the 34th Annual Georgia Music Hall of Fame Awards Concert and Show at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 14, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

The boogie rock hit-makers behind “Hold On Loosely” and “Caught Up in You” took crowds by storm during the ’80s with “Rockin’ Into the Night” and “Teacher, Teacher.” They went on to record 12 albums, earning attention in the ’90s amid hits from Bone Against Steel and Resolution. The group last released Drivetrain in 2004.

The Temptations & The Four Tops — May 20: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Tony Grant of The Temptations performs onstage during MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Sing-a-long with the vocal group The Temptations as they join the quartet Four Tops for a co-headlining run. The Four Tops paved the way for Motown during the ’60s, encompassing soul, R&B, and disco, while The Temptations pioneered psychedelic soul tunes. Both groups, hailing from Detroit, released over 70 records during their careers.

Cody Johnson — May 20: Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport

AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 02: Cody Johnson, winner of the CMT Performance of the Year for “Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards), speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Grab your cowboy hat when Cody Johnson takes the stage in Bridgeport. The “On My Way to You” country star self-released his first six records before joining Warner Music Nashville in 2019 for the smash-hit LP Ain’t Nothin’ to It. His contemporary country sound set him apart in the scene, continuing to garner attention with new singles “Til You Can’t” and “Human.”

Louis Tomlinson — May 26: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – FEBRUARY 08: (Editors Note: Image has been converted to black & white. Color image is available.) Recording artist Louis Tomlinson performs at the Ryman Auditorium on February 08, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The boyband-turned-solo-star Louis Tomlinson may be best known for his time in the global sensation One Direction, but he’s since made a name for himself in the pop community. His solo debut LP Walls gained a massive following with “Miss You” and “Two of Us,” followed by the 2022 release Faith in the Future.

Walker Hayes — May 27: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Walker Hayes performs onstage at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

“Fancy Like” country singer Walker Hayes is rising among the veteran country-pop stars following his breakthrough sophomore release Boom. His 2022 record, Country Stuff the Album, further put him on the map with “U Gurl” and “AA,” alongside the viral TikTok hit “Fancy Like.”

Godsmack — May 28: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 14: Guitarist Tony Rombola of Godsmack performs at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on November 14, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Godsmack is “Lighting Up the Sky” after all these years in the rock community. This past February, the grunge-rock group dropped a record — the ninth since their ’97 debut. Best-known for tracks like Faceless’ “I Stand Alone” and “Voodoo” from their self-titled record, Godsmack continues to deliver, scoring attention with Lighting Up the Sky’s “Surrender.”