Niall Horan performs on NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — It wasn’t “Too Much To Ask” the global pop superstar to play a show in Connecticut on his 2024 world tour.

Niall Horan, the boyband-turned-pop-sensation is heading out on a trek across the U.S. and Europe next spring. The run will kick-off in Belfast, United Kingdom in February, followed by gigs up the east coast in June. On June 18, he’ll perform in Connecticut at Bridgeport’s Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre before heading to Bangor.

Originally hailing from Ireland, Horan rose to fame as a member of the smash-hit boyband One Direction in 2010. The group went on to become one of the best-selling boybands of all time, gaining a cult-following for tracks like “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Story of My Life” and “Night Changes.”

After the group went on a hiatus in 2016, each of the members went on to pursue their own solo careers. Horan released his first solo LP Flicker, stealing top spots on charts across the world, followed by 2020’s Heartbreak Weather. He’s garnered attention with tunes “Slow Hands” and “This Town.”

Horan’s third record, The Show, is due this June and will feature singles “Heaven” and “Meltdown.”

Tickets head on sale June 2 at 10 a.m. Find tickets to see Horan in Connecticut here.