BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This isn’t a “Dirty Little Secret” anymore — the emo early 2000’s rock band is heading to Connecticut this summer for their first tour in 10 years.

The “Wet Hot All American Summer Tour” kicks-off in Tampa on Aug. 11, followed by gigs up the east coast. They’ll stop at Bridgeport’s Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre on Aug. 19 with support from pop-punk heavyweights New Found Glory, late ’90s pop-punkers The Starting Line, and the Midwest emos of The Get Up Kids.

The All-American Rejects last released a full-length record in 2012. The LP followed their widely-successful sophomore record Move Along and its follow-up When The World Comes Down. They garnered attention among the emo and pop-punk scene with smash-hit tracks like “Swing, Swing,” “It Ends Tonight,” and “Gives You Hell.”

While they’ve released a handful of singles over the years, they didn’t fully arrive back in the music scene until 2021 when it was announced they would play at Las Vegas’ first annual When We Were Young Festival.

“We’ve been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years. We finally realized after playing When We Were Young that the world was ready to pull out of their ‘guilty pleasure chest’ and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth,” the band said in a statement.

The support was just the cherry on top of the tour; the band noted that once New Found Glory, the Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack, and the Get Up Kids signed-on, they realized “it’s time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up.”

“First we got you to ‘Swing Swing,’ then we became your ‘Dirty Little Secret,’ and you thought ‘It Would End Tonight’ so we could ‘Move Along,’ then we ‘Gave You Hell’ for denying the fact that we’re the band you listened to your entire lives, whether you liked it or not,” the band said.

Tickets to the All-American Rejects’ summer tour head on sale to the general public on April 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Find tickets to see the band in Connecticut here.