STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Pop-punkers: “Calm Down,” All Time Low is heading to Connecticut!

The four-piece group, hailing from Baltimore, is set to perform at this year’s edition of Stamford’s Alive at Five concert series on Thursday. The series, which has four gigs throughout July and August at Mill River Park, kicked-off last week with Lil Jon.

All Time Low, a staple in the pop-punk scene, first garnered attention in the early 2000s, stealing emo and scene kids’ hearts with fan-favorite tracks like “Dear Maria, Count Me In” and “Therapy.”

They went on to release nine albums and are still kicking-it; in 2020, they dropped the single “Monsters” with blackbear and again with Demi Lovato.

This summer, the group is heading across the country in support of their 2023 record Tell Me I’m Alive with Gym Class Heroes and Mayday Parade. The record, which dropped in March, offers a more melodic, pop sound, yet still stays true to their hard-hitting lyrics with tracks “Modern Love,” “Sleepwalking,” and “Calm Down.”

Find tickets to see All Time Low in Stamford here.