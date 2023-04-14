WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Metal fans: get ready for this head-banging show.

The Japanese Kawaii-metal group BABYMETAL joined forces with the Adult Swim deathmetal band Dethklok for a co-headlining North American tour. The trek, dubbed “BABYKLOK,” kicks-off in Houston on Aug. 30.

They’ll appear at Wallingford’s Oakdale Theatre on Sep. 9 with support from Jason Richardson — best known as the guitarist in metal groups Born of Osiris and Chelsea Grin.

BABYMETAL, the trio hailing from Tokyo, first arrived on the scene in 2010. Unlike most Japanese pop idols — offering bright and airy music — the band aims to combine Kawaii “cuteness” with heavy metal.

Their debut, self-titled LP garnered attention with smash-hits “Megitsune” and “Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!” The record was followed by three more albums, including the 2023 LP THE OTHER ONE, featuring singles “Monochrome” and “METAL KINGDOM.”

Dethklok started out as a fictional death metal melodic band in the Adult Swim series Metalcalypse. However, their debut album, The Dethalbum, debuted on Billboard’s Top 200 list, gaining a massive following. Following the sophomore record release, a real band was set up to perform live shows.

After a five-year hiatus, the Brendon Small-fronted band is back in motion and are set to drop their fourth record, Dethalbum IV — their first in over a decade. They’ll also release a soundtrack album to the Metalocalypse reboot film, ‘Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar.’

Find tickets to see the BABYKLOK Tour in Connecticut here.