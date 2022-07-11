Conn. (WTNH) — Fangirls, get ready as the pop legends of Backstreet Boys and alt-rock’s Death Cab for Cutie hit the road this week on summer tours. See the full list of big-name artists and underground acts coming to Connecticut this week below:

Monday, July 11 — Sunday, July 17

Jack Johnson | July 11: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Acoustic and soft rock are at the forefront with singer-songwriter Jack Johnson. Hailing from Hawaii, Johnson arrived on the scene with his debut Brushfire Fairytales in 2001, gaining a following with singles like “Flake” and “Drink the Water.” He’ll be touring in support of Meet the Moonlight, which was released this past April.

Jackson Browne | July 13: Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

The 73-year-old fold-rock “Doctor, My Eyes” and “Rock Me on the Water” singer garnered success with his 1972 self-titled debut, and continued to release records consistently over the years. Most recently, he dropped Downhill from Everywhere in 2021.

Robert Earl Keen | July 13: Infinity Theatre, Hartford

It may be your last chance to see this music icon. Hailing from Houston, singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen is a staple in the Americana music realm, becoming the first artist to ever be featured on the Americana Music Chart. He’s released 21 records over the course of his career and plans to stop touring and performing publicly after September of this year.

Big Bad Johns | July 14: Cafe 9, New Haven

Though Big Bad Johns disbanded in the early 2000’s, the group is best-known as one of the most popular rock bands in New Haven during the late ’90s. The band, whose sound blends country and rock, is returning to their roots where fans can expect to hear tracks from their older albums like Plymouth Rock and I Will Be Good.

Death Cab for Cutie | July 15: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

The alt-rockers of Death Cab for Cutie, who garnered attention in the early 2000’s with chart-topping records like 2003’s Transatlanticism and Plans from 2005, took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts in the U.S. for 2008’s Narrow Stairs. “I Will Possess Your Heart” and “No Sunlight” were among the tracks that further catapulted their career. The group is touring ahead of their forthcoming record, Asphalt Meadows, due in September.

Jason Aldean | July 16: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Country music star Jason Aldean has been a consistent force within the country scene over the last 20 years. Across 10 albums, he’s made noise with smash-hits “My Kinda Party” and “Dirt Road Anthem.” This year, he returned with tracks “That’s What Tequila Does” and “Trouble with a Heartbreak” off 2021’s Macon and 2022’s Georgia, respectively.

David Cook | July 16: Infinity Theatre, Hartford

While rocker David Cook is best-known for his win on American Idol season seven and release of the smash-hit track “The Time of My Life,” he’s gone on to release music independently, showcasing a more indie-pop sound. He last released The Looking Glass EP in 2021.

Backstreet Boys | July 17: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Backstreet’s back! Nick, AJ, Howie, Kevin, and Brian are finally heading to Hartford after their show was postponed twice due to COVID. The show, which was originally supposed to kick-off in 2020, is in support of their 2019 record DNA. The boyband, who stole hearts throughout the late ’90s and early 2000’s with “I Want It That Way” and “Shape of My Heart,” are still topping charts with jam-worthy tracks “Chances” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

Check back next week to see who’s stopping in Connecticut!