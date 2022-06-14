Conn. (WTNH) — Rock is taking the forefront this week as acts like Bastille and Dave Matthews Band will stop in Connecticut on spring tours.

See the full list of up-and-coming acts, as well as big-name artists, hitting the stage this week:

Monday, June 13 — Sunday, June 19

Bastille — June 14: College Street Music Hall, New Haven

The English rockers behind the smash-hit “Pompeii” immediately hit the ground running following their 2013 debut Bad Blood. They’ve gone on to sell over 11 million records, garnering attention with tracks like “Those Nights” from Doom Days and “Good Grief” from Wild World, as well as the multi-platinum single “Happier” with Marshmello. They’ll be touring in support of their 2022 LP Give Me The Future.

Cane Hill — June 14: Webster Theatre, Hartford

The heavy metal band hailing from New Orleans are newer to the scene; in 2015, they dropped their self-titled EP, followed by a full-length in 2016. Over the past few years, the group released a sophomore record, as well as a string of EPs, including Krewe De La Mort in two volumes. Their nu metal sound landed them a spot on the scene, touring with acts like Of Mice & Men and blessthefall.

Frank Turner — June 15: Toad’s Place, New Haven

Folk and punk-rock blend together in Frank Turner’s music. While the English singer/songwriter began his career with the post-hardcore group Million Dead, he’s best-known for his solo career, gaining a following for hits like “I Still Believe” from England Keeps My Bones and “Recovery” from Tape Deck Heart. Since 2007, he’s released nine studio records, including 2022’s FTHC.

The Queers & Dwarves — June 16: Space Ballroom, Hamden

New Hampshire-based punk-rock group The Queers have been rockin’ since the ’80s, making noise in the industry with loud, fast hooks and hard-hitting lyrics like “Punk Rock Girls.” They’re celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2022 by touring alongside the garage-rock, grunge act DWARVES, who are surely set to bring their chaotic, shock-value entertainment to the stage.

Geoff Tate — June 16: Infinity Theatre, Hartford

Metal vocalist Geoff Tate is crossing the world this year in honor of his 30-year anniversary in the industry, performing both 1990’s Empire and 1986’s Rage for Order from Queensryche in their entirety. Hailing from Germany, Tate made a name for himself in the scene throughout the ’80’s and ’90’s with tracks like “Solid Lucidity” and “Real World.”

Dave Matthews Band — June 18: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

The Grammy award-winning rockers of Dave Matthews Band are a staple in the jamband community; they’ve been crowned the first band to have seven consecutive albums debut at the peak. “Crash Into Me,” “Ants Marching,” and “The Space Between” are among the timeless hits that helped the band become widely recognized across the globe.

Justin Bieber — June 18: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber may have kicked-off his career as a young teenager, stealing hearts with tracks like “Baby” and “Somebody to Love,” but he’s gone on to become one of the most popular singers in the country, topping charts with electro-dance tunes “What Do You Mean?” and “Sorry.” In 2022, he broke the all-time record for the most monthly listeners in Spotify history, peaking at over 94 million.

Patti LaBelle — June 19: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

The actress and singer Patti LaBelle, best known for her time with Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles in the ’60’s, has been recognized as the “Godmother of Soul.” Throughout her time with the group, they rose to fame with the song “Lady Marmalade” and became the first pop group to play at New York City’s Metropolitan Opera House. She’s known for her dramatic soprano tone and extensive range.

Stay tuned to see another round of artists stopping in the state next week!