Conn. (WTNH) — Rockers, get ready for some crowdsurfing and moshpits this week as metalcore group Beartooth heads to New Haven and classic-rock group The Zombies bring some nostalgia to Ridgefield.

Who’s hitting the stage across Connecticut this week? We’ve got you covered on the best local and big-name acts coming to the state.

Monday, April 25 — Sunday, May 1

Hovvdy | April 26: Space Ballroom, Hamden

Charlie Martin and Will Taylor, who make up Hovvdy, are bringing their indie-pop tunes on tour following their 2021 record True Love. They’re best-known for singles “Pretend” off of 2017’s Taster and True Love‘s title track.

Bryce Vine | April 27: Toad’s Place, New Haven

While rapper Bryce Vine released EPs throughout the 2010s, it wasn’t until his 2019 debut LP Carnival that he began to gain traction within the industry. Hit tracks “Drew Barrymore” and “La La Land” put him on the map. Now, he’s crossing through the east coast on a spring tour.

The Fivers | April 27: Cafe Nine, New Haven

Originally from California, the Connecticut-based indie rock group dropped their latest record, Lost In Paradise, in 2020. They’ve been garnering attention with the newly-released single “Things We Should Have Done.” The trio plays groovy tunes, which they call reminiscent of “mid-60s garage rock.”

Jhay Cortez | April 29: Foxwoods, Mashantucket

Hailing from Puerto Rico, Jhay Cortez has begun to make noise in the rap scene across the U.S. Since his debut in 2019 with Famouz, he’s released several chart-topping hits like “Fiel,” “Dakiti” with Bad Bunny, and “Subelo.” In 2021, he dropped his third LP, Timelezz.

Indigo De Souza | April 29: Space Ballroom, Hamden

Singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza is bringing indie alternative-rock tunes to the sold-out Space Ballroom while touring in support of her sophomore record Any Shape You Take, which dropped last year. De Souza, who began self-producing in 2016, garnered attention with “Hold U” for her emotional, heartfelt lyricism.

Beartooth | April 30: College Street Music Hall, New Haven

This is going to be one incredibly energy-driven gig. The metalcore group Beartooth is headlining The Below Tour following the release of their fourth studio LP last year. Since their inception, the Caleb Shomo-fronted act has taken a top spot in the scene, standing out with riff-heavy, intense hits like “In Between” and “The Past is Dead.” Silverstein and The Devil Wears Prada will provide some classic headbangers as openers.

Whiskey Myers | April 30: Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford

The chart-toppers of the six-piece southern country rock group has been making noise in the country scene following their 2019 self-titled record. The LP earned them the No. 1 spot on Billoard’s U.S. Top Country Albums chart, garnering attention for hits “Gasoline” and “Die Rockin.” They’re set to return this year with their sixth LP, Tornillo.

The Zombies | April 30: Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield

Take it back to the ’60s when the classic rockers of The Zombies visit Ridgefield. The English group behind fan-favorite hits like “She’s Not There” and “Leave Me Be” are still kicking it; they’re currently on an extensive tour across the U.S. Fans will have the chance to see original members Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone.

Candlebox | May 1: Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield

Relish in the 90’s grunge rock nostalgia with Candlebox. The chart-toppers, best-known for their debut self-titled record in 1993, were successful throughout their early days with singles “You” and “Far Behind.” Following their reunion in 2006, the group released a handful of albums, including 2021’s Wolves.