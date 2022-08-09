Conn. (WTNH) — Classic rockers, this week is for you! Blondie and Rod Stewart are among the artists stopping in Connecticut this week on tour.

See the full list of smaller and big-name artists performing across the state:

Monday, August 8 — Sunday, August 14

Brit Floyd | Aug. 9: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

While Pink Floyd isn’t taking the stage, fans can still relish in the English rocker’s live performances with the tribute band Brit Floyd. The group, fronted by Damian Darlington, hails from Liverpool and attempts to recreate the group’s music, as well as show atmosphere. Fans will be able to take a trip back to the ’70s and ’80s to hear fan-favorite hits like “Another Brick in the Wall (Part II)” and “Bring the Boys Back Home.”

Dashboard Confessional | Aug. 10: Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford

The alt-rockers of Dashboard Confessional garnered attention in the early 2000’s with the 2003 chart-topping LP A Mark, a Mission, a Brand, a Scar. The Chris Carrabba-fronted group, who dabbled in alt, indie, and acoustic rock, made a name for themselves in the emo community with tracks like “Vindicated,” “Rapid Hope Loss,” and “Stolen.” They last released All the Truth That I Can Tell earlier this year.

Morgan Wallen | Aug. 12: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Country’s Morgan Wallen, who competed in the sixth season of The Voice, is on The Dangerous Tour in support of his sophomore album. Although he just arrived on the scene in 2018, he gained a massive following with “Up Down” and “Whiskey Glasses” from his debut If I Know Me. Wallen has been known to cross the genre line of both alternative and pop country with relatable lyrics.

Gov’t Mule | Aug. 12: Westville Music Bowl, New Haven

Jam band fans, unite! The southern rockers of Gov’t Mule, who first formed in the ’90s, have consistently released records over the past two decades. Their 2013 LP Shout!, which featured Ben Harper and Elvis Costello, peaked on the Billboard 200 chart with tracks “Funny Little Tragedy” and “World Boss.” The group dropped Heavy Load Blues in 2021.

Santana | Aug. 12: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

Carlos Santana, who has remained the only consistent member of Santana, became world-renowned following their appearance at the legendary Woodstock music festival in 1969. Their “Smooth,” jazz-inspired tunes held Latin-rock influences, topping charts in the ’70s with “Black Magic Woman,” “Europa (Earth’s Cry Heaven’s Smile),” and “No One to Depend On.”

Blondie | Aug. 12: Foxwoods Resort & Casino, Mashantucket

Punk and new wave joined forces when Blondie entered the New York City scene in the mid-’70s. “Heart of Glass,” “Call Me,” and “Atomic” are among the hits that put them on the map, garnering attention around the world. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. After all these years, they’re still kickin’ it; Blondie last released Pollinator in 2017.

Goo Goo Dolls | Aug. 12: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

The “Iris” alt-rock singers of the Goo Goo Dolls may have been in the industry since the late ’80s, but it wasn’t until a decade later that they really hit stardom with 1998’s Dizzy Up the Girl. The record catapulted the band into fame with “Iris,” taking the top spot on the charts for 18 weeks, as well as singles “Slide” and “Black Balloon.” Their 14th studio album, Chaos in Bloom, is due this year.

Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick | Aug. 13: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

British rocker Rod Stewart, known for his raspy voice in hits like “You Wear It Well” and “This Old Heart of Mine” from the ’70s, is teaming up with the loveable “I Want You to Want Me” rockers of Cheap Trick. With Stewart, named as one of the world’s best-selling artists in history, and Cheap Trick, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers with a cult-like following, this is sure going to be a night of great nostalgia.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters | Foxwoods Resort & Casino, Mashantucket

Grammy Award-winning pop singer Elvis Costello is bringing all his hits to the stage at Foxwoods. While he came onto the pub rock scene in London during the ’70s with “Less Than Zero” and “Watching the Detectives,” he didn’t garner attention in the U.S. until tracks like “Veronica” and “…This Town…” from 1989’s Spike. He’ll be playing alongside his touring band The Imposters.

Kehlani | Aug. 13: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

Kehlani has grown in the R&B scene since their first mixtape in 2014. Tracks like “Crzy” and “Distraction” put them on the map with the debut SweetSexySavage, followed by “Can I” featuring Tory Lanez from the sophomore LP It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. Other singles, featuring artists like Ty Dolla Sign, Keyshia Cole, and T-Pain, helped them gain a following, and now, a headlining tour.

Steve Miller Band | Aug. 14: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

While Steve Miller started as a blues-rock artist, he grew into a pop-rock sound throughout the ’70s and ’80s, receiving national attention with Platinum records like 1973’s The Joker and Abracadabra from 1982. The band is best-known for hits like “Rock’n Me,” “Jet Airliner,” and “Swingtown.”

Walker Hayes | Aug. 14: Westville Music Bowl, New Haven

Pop country singer Walker Hayes is the perfect addition to the country scene with a newer, modern sound. His sophomore LP Boom helped him make noise in the scene with the single “You Broke Up With Me,” followed by his most recent record, Country Stuff the Album. The ladder featured “Fancy Like,” the boppy, smash-hit track that went on to amass its own following as a TikTok dance challenge.

Stay tuned for another round of artists slated to hit the stage next week!