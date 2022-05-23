Conn. (WTNH) — Country superstar Brad Paisley and hip-hop duo EARTHGANG are among the artists taking the stage in Connecticut this week.

See the full list of underground acts and big-name musicians coming to venues across the state below:

Monday, May 23 — Sunday, May 29

EARTHGANG | May 23: Toad’s Place, New Haven



Hip-hop duo EARTHGANG, consisting of Olu and WowGr8, are touring in support of their sophomore LP Ghetto Gods. While the pair aren’t new to the scene — they released their first EP back in 2010 — it wasn’t until 2019 that they dropped their first major label debut, Mirrorland. They’ve garnered a massive following with chart-toppers “Down Bad” with JID, Bas, and J. Cole, and “Collide” with Tiana Major9.

Life of Agony | May 24: The Webster, Hartford

Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, the alt-metal group Life of Agony have spent over two decades making a name for themselves in the scene, releasing six studio LPs and three compilation albums. They’re best-known for tracks like “Weeds” and “Tangerine” off of their 1997 record Soul Searching Sun. In 2019, the group dropped the album The Sound of Scars.

Bob Log III | May 25: Cafe Nine, New Haven

Drumming, guitar, and vocals: the one-man-band Bob Log III does it all. The musician, who splits time in-between Tucson, Arizona and Melbourne, Australia, rocks a cannonball suit and helmet wired to a telephone receiver during his shows. Bob Log III’s music is eclectic, ranging from blues rock to dance tunes. He last released Bump or Meow Vol. 1 in 2016.

C.O.F.F.I.N.| May 25: State House, New Haven

The five-piece punk-rockers of C.O.F.F.I.N. are bringing their Australian rock music to New Haven for a jam-packed gig at the State House. They’ve garnered attention with tracks “Dead Land” and “Fast Love” from their 2020 record Children of Finland Fighting in Norway, which follows their 2018 debut Piss~up. Bands Killer Kin, Intercourse, Bajzelle, and Human Fund will also perform.

Karla Bonoff | May 26: Infinity Theatre, Norfolk

Karla Bonoff has certainly made her mark in the music industry, and while she’s toured for years with original music, she’s also well-known for her songwriting. Songs like “Home” performed by Bonnie Raitt and “Tell Me Why,” made famous by Wyonna Judd, put her on the map, as well as tracks from Linda Ronstadt’s 1976 record Hasten Down the Wind. Bonoff released six of her own original records, including 2020’s Silent Night.

Brad Paisley | May 27: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

The “We Danced” singer Brad Paisley has become a staple in the country music community. Since the late ’90s, Paisley has consistently relased records, gaining a massive following with smash-hit tracks like “He Didn’t Have to Be,” “Mud on the Tires,” and “This is Country Music.” He still hasn’t faltered; 2017’s Love and War continued his success with “Heaven South” and “Last Time for Everything.” He’s now on a world tour.

Goose | May 27, 28: Westville Music Bowl, New Haven

Connecticut’s own jam-band Goose, hailing from Norwalk, have been on the rise in the industry over the past few years. Their combination of indie rock and funk sound helped put them on the map; they’ve secured shows at legendary venues like New York City’s Radio Music Hall and Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheater. They’ll be touring in support of their 2022 LP Dripfield.

Stay tuned to see who is slated to perform in Connecticut next week on Music in CT!