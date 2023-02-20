Charlie Puth performs at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — Pop hitmaker Charlie Puth is bringing his catchy, viral tunes to Foxwoods Resort and Casino on his spring tour.

The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer kicks-off the run late-May in Dallas, followed by gigs in amphitheaters across the country like Jacksonville, Miami, and Boston before stopping at Foxwoods in Mashantucket on June 10.

Since Puth’s 2015 debut, alongside single “Marvin Gaye” with Meghan Trainor, he’s gone on to achieve stardom within the pop community. He was catapulted into success with a feature on Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again,” followed by a handful of smash-hit singles, including “Attention,

one of Puth’s three songs to hit over one billion streams on Spotify.

CHARLIE, Puth’s third studio album, dropped late last year and features tracks “Left and Right” with Jung Kook of BTS, “Light Switch,” and “That’s Hilarious.”

Find tickets to see Puth in Connecticut here.