Conn. (WTNH) — The rockers of Papa Roach and rapper Chris Brown are among the artists slated to take the stage in Connecticut this week on summer tours.

See the full list of underground artists and big-name acts stopping in the state:

Monday, July 25 — Sunday, July 31

Courtney Barnett | July 26: College Street Music Hall, New Haven

Indie-rocker Courtney Barnett, hailing from Australia, has been making noise in the scene since 2012. The Double EP: A Sea of Split Peas helped her garner attention across the globe in 2013 with her rambling singing and dreamy lyrics. Barnett is set to release Things Take Time, Take Time this year.

Chris Brown & Lil Baby | July 27: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

“Look at Me Now” R&B star Chris Brown has been a force to be reckoned with in the industry, combining pop and hip-hop across 10 studio albums. He rose to fame in the early 2000’s with hits like “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” and “Gimme That” featuring Lil Wayne, followed by later singles “Wobble Up” and “Go Crazy.” Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Baby, who has been on the rise since 2017, will join Brown for the show.

Deer Tick | July 27: Space Ballroom, Hamden

Hailing from Rhode Island, the rockers of Deer Tick, who often blend together folk and indie vibes, are hitting the road. Best-known for singles like “Easy” from 2009’s Born on Flag Day and “Miss K” from Divine Providence in 2011, last released two self-titled records in 2017.

Evolfo | July 28: Cafe Nine, New Haven

The seven-piece group making up the psychadelic rock beats behind Evolfo have already racked up six million streams since the release of their 2017 debut Last of the Acid Cowboys, garnering attention for songs like “Moon Eclipsed the Sun” and “Peachy.” The Brooklyn-based band returned in 2021 for their sophomore LP Site out of Mind.

Shawn Mendes | POSTPONED (Original date — July 29: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville)

While the “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer was due to perform at the Mohegan Sun Arena on July 29 during his world tour in support of his 2020 record, the popstar had to reschedule. A new date has not been announced yet, though the arena urges fans to hold onto their tickets, as they will be notified when a new date is announced. Otherwise, refunds will be available via point of purchase.

Steve Miller Band | July 29: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

The legendary blues-rocker Steve Miller, who fronts the Steve Miller Band, is still rocking out at 78-years-old. He’s best-known for hit tracks that helped him achieve stardom throughout the mid-70s and early ’80s like 1973’s “The Joker” and “Abracadabra” from 1982. Throughout his career, spanning over 30 years, he’s released 18 records.

Luke Bryan | July 30: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Country chart-topper Luke Bryan, who has been dubbed one of the most successful country artists over the past two decades, gained a massive following through hit tracks like “Country Girl (Shake It For Me),” “Drunk on You,” and “What Makes You Country.” Since his 2007 debut, he’s released six LPs, including 2020’s Born Here Live Here Die Here.

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine | July 30: Westville Music Bowl, New Haven

Indie-rock is taking the forefront in New Haven when Andrew Bird joins Iron & Wine. Bird, known for his swing and folk tunes like “Fitz And The Dizzyspells” and “Capsized,” just released the record Inside Problems in June. Iron & Wine, recognized for his work like “The Trapeze Swinger” and “Flightless Bird, American Mouth,” dropped Years to Burn with Calexico in 2019.

Papa Roach & Falling In Reverse | July 31: Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

Emo and punk kids, unite! Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse are teaming up for the Rockzilla Tour in Bridgeport. The Jacoby Shaddix-fronted Papa Roach, who garnered a following in the early 2000’s for emo-rap tracks “Getting Away With Murder” and “Last Resort,” have transformed into one of the most well-known hard-rock groups of the decade. Falling In Reverse, the metalcore group fronted by Ronnie Radke, arrived on the scene slightly later to make noise in the 2010’s with smash-hits “The Drug In Me Is You” and “I’m Not a Vampire.”

Stay tuned for artists stopping in the state next week!