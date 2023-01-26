UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Country fans: Chris Young is bringing his new music to Mohegan Sun on Saturday.

Young will perform at the Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30 p.m., featuring guest performances by Chris Colston and Bondra & Morris.

Hailing from Tennessee, Young has remained a consistent force in the scene since the early 2000’s after scoring a win on the fourth season of Nashville Star. He’s released a string of albums, including chart-toppers like 2013’s A.M. and I’m Comin’ Over in 2015, garnering attention with “Aw Naw” and “Who I Am With You.”

In 2021, he dropped Famous Friends, known for the title track featuring Kane Brown and “At the End of a Bar” with Mitchell Tenpenny. Earlier this month, he returned with singles “Looking for You” and “All Dogs Go To Heaven,” set to appear on his forthcoming ninth studio record.

Find tickets to see Young at Mohegan Sun Arena here.