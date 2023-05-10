MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — Daughtry is heading back to the basics to play stripped-down versions of their top hits on the Bare Bones Tour this fall.

The rare acoustic run kicks-off on Aug. 9 in Indiana, followed by gigs across the east coast. They’ll stop in Mashantucket for a show at The Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods on Aug. 26. Rising rocker Ayron Jones will provide support.

Daughtry, fronted by Chris Daughtry, first rose to fame in the early 2000’s as a finalist on the fifth season of American Idol. Their breakthrough self-titled record topped charts with seven smash-hits: “It’s Not Over,” “Home,” “What I Want” featuring Slash, “Over You,” “Crashed,” “Feels Like Tonight” and “What About Now.”

The group went on to release five more records, continuing with jams like “Life After You,” “Waiting for Superman” and their most recent single, “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” with Lzzy Hale.

Presale tickets to the Bare Bones Tour head on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. General on sale tickets will be available Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Find tickets to see Daughtry at Foxwoods here.