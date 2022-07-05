Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a new month, which means a new round of artists are taking the stage across Connecticut. Expect some classic rock & roll with some pop sprinkled in-between.

See the full list of big-name acts and upcoming artists stopping in the state this week:

Monday, July 4 — Sunday, July 10

Dead & Co. | July 5: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Deadheads, unite! Join John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, as well as former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann as the group heads out on a national tour. Fans can reminisce with classic records like 1987’s In The Dark and From the Mars Hotel from 1974.

Tedeschi Trucks Band | July 6: Westville Music Bowl, New Haven

Blues and rock join forces when the married couple Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks come together. The Grammy Award-winning Jacksonville-based couple released six records throughout their career, including 2011’s hit Revelator. They last released four new I Am the Moon studio albums with 24 original songs: Crescent, Ascension, The Fall, and Farewell.

Space Station | July 6: Cafe 9, New Haven

The alt-rockers, hailing from New York City, came together during the pandemic. Their music, described as an “intergalactic pirate radio station turned rock band,” blends genres like indie, rock, pop-punk, and EDM. They’ll be joined by groups like A.F. Chimes, Wow Okay Cool, and Waking Up Now.

The Roots | July 7: College Street Music Hall, New Haven

Known as one of the best hip-hop bands of all time, The Roots have paved the way for others in the scene with a blend of jazz and rap, garnering attention with 90’s and early 2000’s tracks like “You Got Me,” “The Next Movement,” and “Break You Off.”

Maren Morris | July 7: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

While Maren Morris is known in the country realm for songs like “My Church” and “I Could Use a Love Song,” she’s also crossed into pop and R&B, specifically starring on the chart-topping hit track “The Middle” with Grey and Zedd. She’ll be touring in support of her 2022 record Humble Quest.

5 Seconds of Summer | July 8: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

The “She Looks So Perfect” singers of 5 Seconds of summer are the perfect blend of alternative and pop to make a splash in the industry. Hailing from Australia, the boyband stole hearts after rising to fame touring with One Direction and dropping bops like “Youngblood,” “Amnesia,” and “Teeth.” They’ll be touring ahead of their forthcoming fifth LP, 5SOS5.

Mikaela Davis | July 8: Space Ballroom, Hamden

Rochester, New York-based musician Mikaela Davis is a harpist, writer, and performer, pulling inspiration from the ’70’s and ’80’s. She released her debut Delivery in 2018, followed by a string of singles including 2022’s “Language.” The Tines will also perform, as well as The Fivers for their album release gig.

Dirty Heads | July 8: Westville Music Bowl, New Haven

Raggae is heading to New Haven with the “Lay Me Down” singers of Dirty Heads. The group, often categorized as a ska, alternative, and punk artist, has stayed consistent in the scene since their early 2000’s debut Any Port in a Storm in 2008. They’re due to drop California Island following 2019’s Super Moon.

Barenaked Ladies | July 9: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

The Canadian rockers of the Barenaked Ladies – who first started out as an acoustic group – grew into various different genres like pop, rock, and hip-hop. They’re best known for their mainstream hit record, 1998’s Stunt, which included the single “One Week.” They’ve gone on to release 17 studio albums, including Detour de Force in 2021.