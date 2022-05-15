Conn. (WTNH) — A mixture of rock and pop artists are heading to Connecticut this week amid spring tours, with pop superstar Jesse McCartney and the metalheads of Deftones taking the lead.

See the full list of underground and big-name acts hitting the stage across the state:

Monday, May 16 — Sunday, May 22

The Shackletons | May 17: Cafe 9, New Haven

The Shackletons, hailing from Minneapolis, consists of three brothers. The trio, known for mixing punk, indie, blues, and “whatever they’re feeling like playing at the moment,” garnered attention with their 2017 single “Minnesota Girls.” They just dropped their debut self-titled record in 2021.

The Plot In You | May 18: The Webster, Hartford

Ohio post-hardcore rockers of The Plot In You are best known for their gritty, low-tuned guitar sound and fast hooks. Throughout their career, the group topped rock charts with Happiness in Self Destruction and Could You Watch Your Child Burn records taking spots in the top 5 of the U.S. Hard Rock charts. They’re latest LP, Swan Song, was released last year.

Deftones | May 19: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

Deftones have been headbanging since the 80’s, and they’re still consistently making noise in the industry today. The metalheads released nine albums since their 1988 debut, which produced hit tracks like “Change (In the House of Flies),” “Hole in the Earth,” and “Diamond Eyes.” Their tour, in support of 2020’s Ohms, was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Deftones took home a Grammy award for best remixed recording of “Passenger” with Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda earlier this year.

Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss | May 19: Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield

These powerhouse singers are joining forces to perform “Together At Last” for the first time at the Ridgefield Playhouse. Bogguss, the country star known for hits like “Aces” and “Someday Soon” will play alongside Mattea, whose fans will be singing along to “Where’ve You Been?” and “455 Rocket.” The pair, who has only been able to collaborate a few times, released the Grammy-nominated track “Teach Your Children.”

All That Remains | May 20: The Webster, Hartford

The heavy-metal group from Springfield, Mass. have made a name for themselves within the metal scene throughout the 2000’s. They garnered attention for hits like Overcome’s “Two Weeks” and A War You Cannot Win’s “What If I Was Nothing.” During this tour, they’re celebrating the 15th anniversary of 2006’s The Fall of Ideals, which features tracks “Six” and “The Air That I Breathe.”

Jesse McCartney | May 20: Toad’s Place, New Haven

“Beautiful Soul” singer Jesse McCartney is bringing the Nostalgia to New Haven this week. McCartney, who rose to stardom throughout the early 2000’s with relatable pop tracks like “Leavin’,” “How Do You Sleep?” and “Just So You Know,” also appeared in various films and TV shows as a part of his acting career.

With Honor | May 20, 21: Space Ballroom, Hamden

Connecticut’s own With Honor, known for blending hardcore and punk, just released the 2022 remastered version of their 2004 debut LP Heart Means Everything. They’re coming to Hamden’s Space Ballroom for a special two-night gig, returning to the stage after 8 years for a pair of reunion hometown shows.

Sha EK | May 21: The Webster, Hartford

Rapper Sha EK will perform in Connecticut for the first time. He’s definitely on the rise in the scene, garnering over 200,000 monthly listeners on Spotify from hit tracks “FourSevK,” “D & D,” and “One in the Head,” which each have been streamed millions of times. So far, he’s only released a string of singles.

Covet | May 22: Toad’s Place, New Haven

Post-rock group Covet is bringing their intricate sound to New Haven ahead of their sophomore release. While they’re a bit newer to the scene, as they released their debut EP Currents in late 2015, the group has been climbing in the industry and even completed a tour with Tiny Moving Parts. They’re best known for the track “shibuya” featuring San Holo.

Anders Osborne & Jackie Greene | May 22: Infinity Theatre, Hartford

Two friends Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene are touring together for a total jam-session. The pair, who recently did a few solo acoustic shows together, are now touring for some stripped-down performances, where they’ll each take turns with one of their songs, while the other provides accompaniment.

Who’s hitting the stage next week? Stay tuned for another round of artists in Connecticut!