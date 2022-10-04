Conn. (WTNH) — Pop and R&B are taking the lead this week as superstars Demi Lovato and Ne-Yo are slated to take the stage in Connecticut.

See the full list of underground acts and big-name artists stopping in the state this week:

Monday, October 3 — Sunday, October 9

Jimmy Eat World | Oct. 4: Toad’s Place, New Haven

“The Middle” rockers are heading to New Haven following a string of independent, non-album singles including “Something Loud” and “Place Your Debts.” They’re also set to appear at the When We Were Young emo revival festival in Las Vegas later this month. Since the ’90s, Jimmy Eat World has been rockin’ it in the scene, gaining a forever following with 2001’s Bleed American.

Greyson Chance | Oct. 6: Space Ballroom, Hamden

Pop-rock’s Greyson Chance has always been an online sensation; back in 2010, he garnered attention for his performance of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” at a school music festival, catapulting him into the music industry with over 70 million views on YouTube. He’s since gone on to release three records, including 2022’s Palladium, and gained a following with tracks like “shut up,” and “Good as Gold.”

Wisin Y Yandel | Oct. 6: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

Puerto Rican raggae duo Wisin and Yandel came out swinging in the late ’90s with their debut Los Reyes del Nuevo Milenio, kick-starting their successful career. Over the years, they released a handful of records before a five-year hiatus in 2013. Following their reunion, the pair returned with La Ultima Mision, featuring “Besos Moja2,” and a corresponding world tour.

Dustin Lynch | Oct. 6: Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford

Country star and hitmaker Dustin Lynch has been on an upwards climb since his 2012 debut, dropping chart-topping tunes like “Cowboys and Angels,” “She Cranks My Tractor,” and “Good Girl.” Amid the pandemic, he released Tullahoma, followed by Blue in the Sky this past February.

Sunset Rollercoaster | Oct. 6: Toad’s Place, New Haven

The Infinity Sunset Tour sees the five-piece jazz-pop group Sunset Rollercoaster returning the stage. The band, hailing from Taiwan, sings primarily in English and includes instruments like the keyboard and saxophone for a more funk-driven sound. Following a seven-year break after their debut, Sunset Rollercoaster broke out onto the scene again with Cassa Nova, followed by 2020’s Soft Storm.

Greta Van Fleet | Oct. 7: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

Modern-day rock meets the classic ’70s vibe when Greta Van Fleet takes the stage. While they blur the lines between hard-rock and blues, the group has often been compared to Led Zeppelin. They amassed a following with 2018’s Anthem of the Peaceful Army in 2018 and received a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album for 2021’s From The Fires.

Ne-Yo | Oct. 7: Foxwoods Resort and Casino, Mashantucket

Take a trip down memory lane as R&B’s “Miss Independent” singer Ne-Yo, a 2000’s icon who stole hearts with “So Sick” and “Sexy Love,” is touring in support of his openly confessional LP Self Explanatory. The record follows 2018’s Good Man, featuring “Push Up” with Trippie Redd and “Stay Down” with Yung Bleu.

Webbed Wing | Oct. 8: Space Ballroom, Hamden

Philadelphia-based indie-rock group Webbed Wing, formed by Taylor Madison following his time in the grunge band Superheaven, arrived on the scene in 2019. Their debut, Bike Ride Across The Moon, features tracks “Tunnel Vision” and “Perfect,” followed by their sophomore record in 2021.

Daryl Hall & John Oats | Oct. 9: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

Dubbed the most successful duo in musical history, Daryl Hall and John Oats have been a consistent force in the industry, fusing rock, soul, and R&B. They rose to fame in the mid-70s and early ’80s with “Rich Girl,” “Private Eyes,” and “Say It Isn’t So.” Over the past five decades, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers released 18 records and 33 chart-topping singles.

Demi Lovato | Oct. 9: Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford

While Demi Lovato started out in television, appearing in Camp Rock in 2008, she’s since launched a highly-successful career in music, debuting with Don’t Forget and Here We Go Again. Her songs are easily recognizable as radio hits, including “Skyscraper,” “Heart Attack,” and “Sorry Not Sorry.” This year, she dropped her eighth studio record Holy Fvck and the single “Skin of My Teeth.”

Stay tuned for another round of artists stopping in Connecticut next week, including Smashing Pumpkins and Keith Urban.