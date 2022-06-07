Conn. (WTNH) — Indie-pop, metal, and psychedelia are taking the forefront in Connecticut this week as hitmakers Fitz and the Tantrums and Ween will perform in the state.

See our full list of upcoming artists and big-name acts playing in Connecticut this week:

Monday, June 6 — Sunday, June 12

Ween | June 9: Westville Music Bowl, New Haven

The rockers of Ween have carved their own genre for themselves within the industry, with their eclectic sound crossing over funk, soul, heavy metal, punk rock, and psychedelia. They had a 28-year run through 2012 before rejoining in 2015, garnering a cult-following along the way for tracks like The Mollusk‘s “Ocean Man” and “Tried And True” from 2003’s Quebec.

Dumpstaphunk | June 9: Infinity Theater, Hartford

Hailing from New Orleans, the jamband Dumpstaphunk has been grooving since 2003. The group garnered attention for their yearly appearance at New Orleans’ Jazz Fest, as well as fan-favorite tunes like “Dancin’ To The Truth” and “Water” from 2013’s Dirty Word and “Justice” from the 2017 album of the same name. They just dropped Where Do We Go From Here last year.

Ace Frehley | June 9: Toad’s Place, New Haven

KISS’ former lead guitarist and co-founder of the band, Ace Frehley, is known as one of the greatest metal guitarists of all time, celebrated for his aggressive guitar playing and performative special effects. Following his departure from the group, Frehley launched a solo career, releasing nine records since 1978 including his self-titled chart-topping debut which featured “Rip It Out.”

The Disco Biscuits & Umphrey’s McGee | June 9: Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

The Philly-based jamband Disco Biscuits fused electronic and rock to create their sound over the years since their inception in 1995. They’re best-known for the creation of the festival Camp Bisco, which has featured big-name acts like Bassnectar and Lotus. They’ll be performing in Bridgeport alongside Umphrey’s McGee, the South Bend, Indiana jamband recognized for their experimental catalog.

Fitz and the Tantrums | June 10: Westville Music Bowl, New Haven

The “Handclap” singers of Fitz and the Tantrums are bringing their fun, indie-pop sound to Connecticut following their 2021 record Head Up High. The hitmakers are most acknowledged for their bubbly dance tracks from their third studio record, More Than Just a Dream, like “The Walker” and “Out of My League.” The group surprisingly doesn’t use any guitars; their music includes vocals, percussion, keyboards, saxophones, flute, and harmonica.

Maddie Poppe | June 10: Infinity Theater, Hartford

Folk star Maddie Poppe, who took the crown on season 16 of American Idol, is a multi-instrumentalist, excelling in guitar, piano, and ukulele. Her winning season certainly helped put her on the map with the track “Going, Going, Gone” in 2018. She’s since released her first record label LP Whirlwind, which featured “Made You Miss” and “Not Losing You.”

Sammy Hagar & The Circle | June 10: Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, Bridgeport

The English-rock supergroup Sammy Hagar & The Circle features rock legends including former Montrose and Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar, original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitarist Vic Johnson. They released the LP Space Between in 2019 with songs “Devil Came to Philly” and “Can’t Hang.”

Cradle of Filth | June 10: Toad’s Place, New Haven

Gothic and symphonic metal group Cradle of Filth is bringing their extreme metal all the way from Suffolk, England. While the group started out very niche, using Gothic literature, poetry, and mythology as their inspiration, they went on to gain a following with records like Cruelty and the Beast in 1998 and 2003’s Damnation and a Day. In 2021, the band dropped Existence Is Futile.

Bayside | June 11: College Street Music Hall, New Haven

Bayside, aptly named from their origin of Bayside, Queens, has made noise in the punk-rock scene since their Y2K debut. Their sophomore self-titled LP launched their success with “Devotion and Desire.” From there, they became a staple in the genre, releasing several records including the 2011 hit Killing Time. While they were set to celebrate their 20th anniversary with Hawthorne Heights and Senses Fail in 2020, the pandemic halted plans.

Mike DelGuidice | June 11: Oakdale Theater, Wallingford

Mike DelGuidice, who started as a Billy Joel cover artist, actually became a member of Joel’s band by request in 2013 where he played rhythm guitar and vocals. While he’s best-known for performing alongside the iconic pop superstar, DelGuidice actually has his own catalog as the lead vocalist and pianist of the Long Island-based group Big Shot.

Stay tuned for another round of artists taking the stage in Connecticut next week!