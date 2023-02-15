UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The heavy-rockers of Godsmack are stopping in Connecticut on their 2023 tour in support of new music.

The Sully Erna-fronted group will take on Mohegan Sun Arena on May 28. The gig follows arena shows throughout the spring in cities like Dallas and Phoenix. They’re also due to make an appearance at Columbus’ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival and Florida’s Welcome to Rockville.

Hailing from Massachusetts, Godsmack has been a driving-force in the New England heavy rock scene since the early 2000s; they’re often described as post-grunge and alternative metal and have been known to take influence from acts like Aerosmith and Metallica.

They first garnered attention with their third studio record Faceless in 2003, scoring a top spot on the Billboard 200 with “Straight Out of Line” and “Serenity.”

Over the years, Godsmack consistently released chart-topping hits like “Whiskey Hangover” and “Love-Hate-Sex-Pain” from 2010’s The Oracle and When Legends Rise‘s “Under Your Scars” and “Bullet Proof” from the 2018 LP.

This month, the group plans to drop their ninth album, Lighting Up the Sky. The record features singles “Surrender” and “You and I.”

Tickets head on sale Friday, Feb. 17. Grab tickets to see Godsmack in Connecticut here.