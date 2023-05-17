NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The “Obstacle 1” rockers of Interpol are bringing their summer tour to Connecticut this August.

Following their appearance at a pair of music festivals in early August, the group will kick-off a round of U.S. tour dates. They’ll appear at New Haven’s College Street Music Hall on Aug. 26 between gigs in New Hampshire and New York.

Interpol, one of the leaders in the post-punk revival scene, first arrived in the industry in the late ’90s. It wasn’t until their sophomore album, however, when they broke onto the scene with Antics, garnering attention with “Evil,” “Slow Hands,” and “C’mere.”

The Paul Banks-fronted group went on to release five more records, including 2022’s The Other Side of Make-Believe.

Tickets for New Haven’s show head on sale Friday, May 19. Find tickets here.