Conn. (WTNH) — Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir and pop rising star Japenese Breakfast are among the artists slated to take the stage in Connecticut this week.

See the full list of big-name acts and underground artists stopping in the state:

Monday, September 26 — Sunday, October 2

Japanese Breakfast | Sept. 28: College Street Music Hall, New Haven

The dreamy, alt-pop band Japanese Breakfast, fronted by Michelle Zauner, debuted with the hit record Psychopomp in 2016. They’ve since gone on to release Dead Oceans, and most recently, Jubilee. The ladder became the band’s first record to chart on the Billboard 200 with “Be Sweet” and “Paprika.”

The B-52’s | Sept. 29: Foxwoods Resort & Casino, Mashantucket

Sing along to classic hits like “Love Shack” and “Rock Lobster” live for the final time when The B-52’s take the stage for their farewell tour. Drawing from different genres like pop, rock, and new wave, the group garnered attention throughout the ’80s and ’90s before taking a break in 1992. They returned in 2008 with Funplex.

Superorganism | Sept. 30: Space Ballroom, Hamden

Indie, pop, and electronica join forces when Superorganism takes the stage. While the group arrived later to the scene in 2017, their debut certainly made noise in the industry with hits “Something For Your M.I.N.D.,” “Everybody Wants To Be Famous,” and “SPRORGNSM.” This past July, they dropped the sophomore LP World Wide Pop.

Ana Popovic | Sept. 30: Infinity Theatre, Hartford

Hailing from Serbia, blues-rock guitarist and singer Ana Popovic previously played with the funk/soul band Hush before launching a solo career in 1999. The Ana Popovic Band began in the Netherlands, kicking things off with the aptly-titled debut Hush! in 2001. Popovic has consistently released albums over the years, last releasing 2018’s Like It on Top.

Toad the Wet Sprocket | Oct. 1: Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield

Santa Barbara’s alt-rockers of Toad the We Sprocket have been rockin’ since the ’80s. Although the group charted with tracks like “Walk on the Ocean” and “All I Want,” they broke up in ’98 to pursue other projects. They appeared for a few reunion shows in the early 2000’s before officially rejoining in 2010 with new music. After eight years, they returned again in 2021 with Starting Now.

Bobby Weir | Oct. 1: Westville Music Bowl, New Haven

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bob Weir, best known as a founding member and rhythm guitarist of the Grateful Dead, has remained an active musician since the group’s disbandment in ’95. He’s played in several other bands throughout his decades-long career, and successfully recorded a handful of solo records, making a name for himself in the scene aside from his time in the “Friend of the Devil” group.

Cam | Oct. 2: Toad’s Place, New Haven

The Otherside Tour will see country music’s Cam perform across the states for the first time in three years. The “Burning House” singer actually started her career as a songwriter, composing work for the likes of Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus before breaking onto the scene with Untamed in 2015.

Abbie Barrett | Oct. 2: Cafe Nine, New Haven

Pop-rock’s Abbie Barrett, who actually previously opened for The B-52’s, is not only a singer, but an award-winning songwriter known for her unique and unpredictable lyricism. She’s best-known for playing in the New England region and is set to play alongside Mommyheads and Jed Parish in New Haven. She’s garnered attention with “Take It In Stride” and “Falling” from her 2016 record That Shame.

Stay tuned to see who is performing in Connecticut next week, including Greta Van Fleet and Greyson Chance.