Conn. (WTNH) — April is right around the corner, which means a whole new round of artists are heading to the state for spring concerts.

It may not be warm enough yet to rock out to some outdoor concerts, but some big-name acts are still hitting Connecticut on east coast tours this spring. Whether you’re a rocker, hip-hop enthusiast, or country fan, there’s something for you this month.

So, who’s on your must-see list?

nothing, nowhere. — April 5: Space Ballroom, Hamden

nothing, nowhere. blends alternative rock and spoken word/rap into his performances for a solo act like no other. Fronted solely by Joseph Mulherin, nothing, nowhere’s emo lyrics hit close to home; he’s garnered attention for “love or chemistry” and “fake friend” from 2021’s Trauma Factory, and he’s continued to make a name for himself by touring alongside acts like Thrice, Real Friends, and La Dispute.

Kenny Chesney — April 6: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

FILE – In this June 23, 2018 file photo, Kenny Chesney performs during the Trip Around the Sun Tour in Phoenix. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP, File)

Known as one of the most recognizable acts in country music, Kenny Chesney has recorded more than 20 albums, releasing more than 40 chart-topping singles. Tracks like “You and Tequila” from 2010’s Hemingway’s Whiskey and “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” from 1999’s Everywhere We Go put him on the map, scoring a spot among country’s staple artists.

Lewis Capaldi — April 7: Foxwoods, Mashantucket

Lewis Capaldi performs at the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Hailing from Scotland, Lewis Capaldi made a splash in the U.S. when he caught the attention of One Direction superstar Niall Horan and pop icon Ellie Goulding. His single “Someone You Loved” stole the top spot on the U.S. charts in 2018, leading him to success with his debut LP Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extend. His sophomore record is due in May.

Shinedown — April 7: Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport

Shinedown: Jasin Todd, Barry Kerch, Brent Smith and Brad Stewart (l-r), photo on black (AP Photo)

Rock like you’re in the early 2000’s when Shinedown hits the stage. The Jacksonville group dominated the rock scene over the past two decades. Most notably, the band garnered attention with 2008’s The Sound of Madness — featuring the title track and “Second Chance.” They went on to release four more records, including 2022’s smash-hit Planet Zero.

The Plot In You — April 7: Toad’s Place, New Haven

Metalcore group The Plot In You first arrived on the scene in 2010. They’ve continued to gain a following with Could You Watch Your Children Burn in 2013 and Happiness in Self Destruction in 2015. They returned with the highly recognized LP DISPOSE in 2018 with hard-hitting, popular tracks “FEEL NOTHING” and “NOT JUST BREATHING.” Two new singles arrived this year.

Sean Paul — April 14: Foxwoods, Mashantucket

Sean Paul arrives at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

The “Get Busy” Jamaican rapper has been providing jams for the past two decades, earning a Grammy for Best Reggae Album for his sophomore LP. Most notably, his 2005 record The Trinity topped the charts with hits “Give It Up to Me” and “Temperature.” Scorcha dropped in 2022, featuring multiple collaborations, including Gwen Stefani.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo — April 15: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

Neil Giraldo, left, and Pat Benatar perform during a tribute to Icon award winner Pink at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“Heartbreaker” rockstar Pat Benatar and record producer/songwriter Neil Giraldo are one of the longest-running married couples in classic rock. Giraldo produced many of Benatar’s albums and has been her musical partner onstage since 1979. Hits like “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” and “Love Is a Battlefield” remain timeless tracks, making the duo a staple in the industry.

Aaron Lewis — April 22: Foxwoods, Mashantucket

Aaron Lewis of Staind performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The former lead singer of the nu-metal band Staind, Aaron Lewis, has been pursuing a solo career since 2010. He took a different direction with his debut country EP, and has since released four LPs. His sophomore record, Sinner, featured Willie Nelson on the title track and gained recognition for “Northern Redneck.” He’s due to release an album with Staind this year — their first in 12 years.

Bush — April 27: Foxwoods, Mashantucket

Chris Traynor, left, and Gavin Rossdale of Bush perform at Rock On The Range Music Festival on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

It’s a trip back to the ’90s with the British rockers of Bush. They first garnered attention in the late ’90s with “Comedown” and “Glycerin” from their debut Sixteen Stone, continuing success through the early 2000s. After an eight-year hiatus, they returned in 2010 for another decade of consistent music, dropping The Art of Survival last year.

John Fogerty — April 27: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

John Fogerty performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

While John Fogerty was the founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, he has made a name for himself on his own, sparking an incredibly successful solo career since the band parted ways in 1972. He’s earned a spot among Rolling Stone’s list of 100 greatest songwriters and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Fans can expect to rock out with Fogerty to classic hits like “Jambalaya (On the Bayou)” and “The Old Man Down the Road.”

Stay tuned to see who’s heading to Connecticut next month!