NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The ska-punkers of Less Than Jake are heading to New Haven this week in support of their latest record, Silver Linings.

The group will perform at Toad’s Place on Friday as a part of their tour of the northeast; on Thursday, they’ll stop in Massachusetts, followed by gigs in New Jersey and New York over the weekend.

The tour follows their 2020 record Silver Linings, their first album in seven years. The LP, which was delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, featured the single “Lie to Me.”

Since their early ’90s debut, LTJ garnered a massive following, releasing nine albums and scoring spots on the rock charts with “The Science of Selling Yourself Short” from 2003’s Anthem, as well as “Overrated (Everything Is)” and “The Rest of My Life” from 2006’s In with the Out Crowd.

LTJ, a Warped Tour staple band, played the traveling rock festival the most out of any artist, performing over 16 years, including the fest’s final run and 25th anniversary shows.

Find tickets to see LTJ at Toad’s Place here.

Other artists stopping in the state this week include Lindsey Sterling at Foxwoods on Friday.