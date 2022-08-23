Conn. (WTNH) — Popstar Lorde and the legendary R&B group Boyz II Men are among the artists slated to take the stage this week in Connecticut. See the full list of upcoming acts stopping in the state below:

Monday, August 22 — Sunday, August 28

Dispatch & O.A.R. — Aug. 25: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

Hailing from Boston, the indie/roots group Dispatch is set to return to New England while on a summer tour with the rockers of O.A.R. Both bands kicked-off their careers in 1996, going on to become well-known artists in the rock scene. O.A.R. released 10 records during their career, topping charts with “This Town” and “Shattered (Turn the Car Around)” from 2008’s All Sides. Dispatch dropped eight albums including 2021’s Break Our Fall, featuring the single “May We All.”

Lorde — Aug. 25: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

The “Royals” indie popstar Lorde, who was originally scheduled to perform in April but had to postpone due to laryngitis, will rock Mohegan Sun Arena. She’s touring in support of her third studio record, Solar Power, which dropped in 2021. The record follows 2017’s Melodrama, which debuted at No. 1 with tracks “Green Light” and “Homemade Dynamite.” Known for her dreamy, monotone vocals and intricate lyrics, Lorde has become a force to be reckoned with, while also creating a unique space for herself in the scene with originality.

Dragged Under — Aug. 26: Webster Theatre, Hartford

Although Dragged Under includes newer faces in the punk-rock community, they’ve definitely already made a name for themselves. In 2020, the group debuted with The World Is In Your Way, scoring spots on the Billboard top alternative new artists and top current hard music charts, as well as a spot in the Top 10 on the US Alternative iTunes charts. Their sound, described as punk, metal, and hardcore, garnered attention with tracks like “Instability” and “Hypochondria.” Their sophomore LP dropped in June.

Mary Chapin Carpenter — Aug. 26: Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield

Head back to the ’80s and ’90s with country-folk singer Mary Chapin Carpenter. The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter is best-known for her work from 1989’s State of the Heart and Shooting Straight In the Dark from 1990, including “Something of a Dreamer” and “Down at the Twist and Shout.” She’s gone on to release 16 records, including her most recent, 2020’s The Dirt and the Stars.

Wilco — Aug. 27: Westville Music Bowl, New Haven

The alt-rockers of Wilco are back and on tour in support of their 12th studio LP, Cruel Country. Formed in the ’90s, Wilco has crossed genres, performing both alternative and indie tunes, and the latest has a country sound. The group garnered success with the early 2000’s record Yankee Hotel Foxtrot with tracks “Jesus, Etc.” and “Heavy Metal Drummer.”

Boyz II Men — Aug. 28: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

The legendary Boyz II Men, or B2M, gained international success in the ’90s, becoming one of the most prominent vocal harmony groups in the U.S. While they originally started as a quartet, the group has gone on to become a trio. “Motownphilly,” “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” and “End of the Road” are just a few tracks that charted across the world, as well as “One Sweet Day” with Mariah Carey. The group last released Under the Streetlight in 2017.

Ben Folds — Aug. 28: College Street Music Hall, New Haven

While Ben Folds kicked-off his career as the frontman and pianist of the alt-rock trio Ben Folds Five throughout the ’90s, gaining attention with tracks “Kate,” “Brick,” and “Army,” Folds went on to become a successful solo artist. In the early 2000’s, he released Rockin’ The Suburbs, featuring “The Luckiest” and “Still Fighting It.”

Kany Garcia — Aug. 28: Toad’s Place, New Haven

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Kany Garcia, who first appeared on the TV singing contest show Objetivo Fama as a contestant in 2004, has gone on to become one of the most successful singers from the show. She’s released eight records since her 2007 debut, receiving Latin Grammy Awards. Garcia is on tour in support of 2022’s El Amor Que Merecemos.

Stay tuned to see another round of artists performing in the state next week!