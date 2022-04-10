Conn. (WTNH) — As spring arrives, that means music fans will see more and more artists cross through Connecticut on east coast tours.

So, which big-name acts and underground artists are hitting the stage this week? We’ve got you covered.

Monday, April 11 — Sunday, April 17

Key Glock | April 11: Toad’s Place, New Haven

24-year-old rising rapper Key Glock entered the scene in 2017. Now, he has two records under his belt, earning momentum with tracks “Since 6ix” and “Russian Cream.” His latest single, “Proud” with Paper Route Empire, dropped earlier this year.

Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White, & Black Veil Brides | April 13: Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford

Metalheads are in for a treat with this one. The horror superstars behind Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White, and Black Veil Brides have teamed-up for a triple-headlining tour dubbed “Trinity of Terror.” Both BVB and INK released records in late 2021, while MIW just dropped a single last year ahead of their forthcoming LP.

We Were Promised Jetpacks | April 13: The Space Ballroom, Hamden

The Scottish indie-rockers of We Were Promised Jetpacks are on tour following the release of their fifth album Enjoy the View, which dropped last year. Taking influence from acts like Frightened Rabbit and The Twilight Sad, WWPJ garnered attention with their breakout track “In The Pit of the Stomach.”

Said the Sky | April 14: Toad’s Place, New Haven

The Elm City is welcoming EDM producer, DJ, and musician Trevor Christensen, better known as Said The Sky. The Berklee graduate just dropped his sophomore full-length record, Sentiment, in February, which features collaborations with Dabin and Matthew Koma. Said The Sky is best-known for the single “Rush Over Me.”

Three Dog Night | April 14: Palace Theatre, Stamford

The 60’s rock group Three Dog Night is still kicking-it in the industry on tour this year. Best-known for chart-topping singles throughout the 60’s and 70’s like “One, “Try A Little Tenderness,” and “Nobody,” the group is back and set to release a new album, The Road Ahead.

Lorde | April 15: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

“Royals” indie dream-pop superstar Lorde has consistently made her mark in the scene, returning in 2021 with the smash-hit record Solar Power. The New Zealand singer shot to stardom in 2013 with her debut Pure Heroine, breaking barriers across the industry with her unique lyricism and electronic-driven sound.

Cowboy Junkies | April 15: Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield

The alt-rock country folk group Cowboy Junkies, hailing from Toronto, gained attention throughout the 80’s with records Black Eyed Man, Pale Sun, Crescent Moon, and Lay It Down. Fans had the chance to relive the classic hits with their most recent compilation record, All That Reckoning/Ghosts last year.

Shinedown | April 16: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

Heavy-rockers get a “Second Chance” to see the Brent Smith-fronted group this weekend as the band tours ahead of their upcoming seventh studio record Planet Zero. The band, best-known for their rise to fame in the early 2000’s, is still a fan-favorite in the scene, as they were just nominated for Rock Artist of the Year in 2021.

Stay tuned to see who’s heading to Connecticut venues next week!