UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Country superstar and “Beautiful Crazy” singer Luke Combs is stopping at Mohegan Sun on tour for a two-night run.

Combs will appear at the Mohegan Sun Arena on November 4 and 5. These are the last stops in the U.S. on his current trek before heading to Canada. He’s also slated to return to the states next spring for a stadium tour.

The tour follows the release of his third record, Growin’ Up. The LP, which dropped in June, features hit tracks “The Kind of Love We Make” and “Going, Going, Gone,” following 2019’s What You See Is What You Get.

Combs arrived later on the scene in 2014, debuting with the EP The Way She Rides. He gained a following supporting bigger acts like Jason Aldean and Tim McGraw on tour while simultaneously topping charts with “Hurricane.” The hype continued with the release of his debut album This One’s For You, which garnered attention with “When It Rains It Pours” and “Beautiful Crazy.”

Find tickets to his shows at Mohegan Sun here.

Other acts set to take the stage this week in Connecticut include The 1975 and Mike Delguidice.