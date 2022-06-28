Conn. (WTNH) — The rockers of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bowling for Soup, as well as Ace Frehley and Flogging Molly, will bring the head-banging to Connecticut on summer tours this week.

See the full list of upcoming artists and big-name acts taking the stage across the state:

Monday, June 27 — Sunday, July 3

Flogging Molly & The Interrupters | June 28: Westville Music Bowl, New Haven

The Irish rockers of Flogging Molly, known for tracks like “Salty Dog” and “Requiem for a Dying Song,” are bringing their boisterous Celtic punk to New Haven following their latest record Anthem. They’ll be joined by the “She’s Kerosene” ska punk group The Interrupters, who last released Fight the Good Fight in 2018.

Bowling for Soup & Less Than Jake | June 29: Webster Theatre, Hartford

The pop-punkers of Bowling for Soup and Less Than Jake are still making noise in the scene after all these years. The “1985” singers of Bowling for Soup, who first released their self-titled debut in 1994, returned with Pop Drunk Snot Bread this year. Less Than Jake, best-known for tracks like “Surrender” and “History of a Boring Town,” dropped Silver Linings in 2020.

The Fivers | June 29: Cafe 9, New Haven

Based out of New England, the indie trio The Fivers is on tour in support of their forthcoming record Time We Share. The record will follow their 2020 debut Lost in Paradise, which garnered attention with their ’60s-esque garage-rock tunes like the title track, as well as “Keep Me In Your Reach.”

Ace Frehley | June 30: Toad’s Place, New Haven

KISS co-founder and Rock and Roll Hall of famer Ace Frehley has been rocking it since the ’60s. Ranked among the best metal guitarists of all time, Frehley launched a successful solo career with nine of his own records, including 2020’s Origins Vol. 2. Fans can expect to rock-out to classic tracks like “Into the Night” and “New York Groove.”

The Chicks & Patty Griffin | June 30: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Country music will take over XFINITY as the girl-group The Chicks brings their bluegrass sound to Hartford. Previously known as Dixie Chicks, the group won 13 Grammys throughout their successful 30+ year career, most notably known for the smash-hit “Landslide.” Folk-rocker Patty Griffin, who garnered attention with early 2000’s records Downtown Church and Impossible Dream, will also perform.

Duke Robillard | June 30: The Kate, Old Saybrook

Roomful of Blues founder and member of the Fabulous Thunderbirds Michael John “Duke” Robillard spent time playing guitar and singing for groups, but also successfully pursued a solo career, which included records Stomp! The Blues Tonight and Low Down and Tore Up. During his performance at The Kate, he will be inducted into the New England Music Hall of Fame.

Dave Mason | July 1: Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield

Hailing from Worcester, England, singer-songwriter and guitarist Dave Mason has offered blues and psychedelic hits since the ’60s, like “Feelin’ Alright” and “Hole In My Shoe.” Mason, who originally found fame with the rock group Traffic, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

New Kids on the Block | July 1: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

Get ready to relish in all the best boyband hits as New Kids on the Block take over Mohegan Sun. While the ’80s group disbanded briefly in 1994, they reunited in 2007, returning with the hit record The Block. They stole hearts and topped the charts with No. 1 tracks “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” “Hangin’ Tough,” and “Step by Step.”

Garbage | July 2: College Street Music Hall, New Haven

The Shirley Manson-fronted group Garbage, best known for their techno, power-pop rock, came out swinging with their 1995 self-titled debut, featuring “Queer,” “Vow,” and “Only Happy When It Rains.” They’ve since released six records, including 2021’s No Gods No Masters.

Lynyrd Skynyrd | July 2: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre

“Sweet Home Alabama” singers Lynyrd Skynyrd are a staple in the rock community. Since the ’70s, they’ve continuously been active in the industry, releasing 14 studio records and 23 compilation albums, taking the lead in southern rock with “Free Bird” and “What’s Your Name.”

Stay tuned for another round of artists coming to Connecticut next week!