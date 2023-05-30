UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Global sensation Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his 2023 summer tour to Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun.

He’ll stop at Mohegan Sun on Sep. 7, followed by a gig at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City on Sep. 9.

The rapper-turned-pop-punk star, hailing from Cleveland, has successfully crossed genres with 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall. The record, his fifth LP, debuted on the Billboard 200 — becoming his only record to do so — and scored No. 1 hits with tracks “Bloody Valentine” and “My Ex’s Best Friend” with Blackbear.

His success only continued from there with 2022’s Mainstream Sellout, topping charts amid “Emo Girl” with Willow, “Make Up Sex” with Blackbear, and “Maybe” with Bring Me the Horizon.

This year, he dropped the single “PRESSURE.”

General on sale tickets to see Machine Gun Kelly in Connecticut head on sale Friday, June 2. Find tickets here.