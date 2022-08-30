Conn. (WTNH) — The punk-rockers behind My Chemical Romance and the Irish multi-instrumentalist Van Morrison are among the artists slated to take the stage this week in Connecticut.

See the full list of acts performing in the state below:

Monday, August 29 — Sunday, September 4

Jason Isbell & 400 Unit — Aug. 30: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

Hailing from Alabama, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist Jason Isbell has made a name for himself within the Americana and folk community performing solo, with his band The 400 Unit, and with the Drive-By Truckers. Records like 2015’s Something More Than Free and The Nashville Sound in 2017 topped charts, as well as his most recent LP, 2021’s Georgia Blue with The 400 Unit.

Darius Rucker — Aug. 31: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

While Darius Rucker first garnered stardom as vocalist of the rock group Hootie & the Blowfish, he’s gone on to create a successful solo career for himself, breaking records in the country music scene. He’s best known for tracks like “Alright,” “It Won’t Be Like This for Long,” and “History in the Making.” Rucker last released When Was the Last Time in 2017.

Animal Collective — Aug. 31: College Street Music Hall, New Haven

The experimental pop group known as Animal Collective crosses genres, taking dips into psychedelia, noise, and electronica, using various production techniques to create a unique sound. Animal Collective gained attention with 2007’s Strawberry Jam, as well as the follow-up LP, Merriweather Post Pavilion, charting with tracks “My Girls” and “Summertime Clothes.”

My Chemical Romance — Sep. 1: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

The Gerard Way-led emo-punk group, which has a cult-following across the globe for widely recognized tracks like “Welcome to the Black Parade” and “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” broke the hearts of millennials after their break-up in 2013. Yet, after a six-year hiatus, My Chemical Romance rose again with their first single in eight years: “The Foundations of Decay.” As one of the most influential rock bands of all time, the group has been a leader in the alternative community, paving the way for many bands to come.

Van Morrison — Sept. 1: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

The “Brown Eyed Girl” Irish singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has a career spanning six decades. He made a name for himself throughout the ’70s, gaining attention with his soul and blues music like “Domino,” “Wild Night,” and “Moondance.” Morrison went on to release 43 records, consistently remaining an iconic force in the soul genre. At 76-years-old, the music legend is still kickin-it, playing amphitheaters and stadiums on his 2022 tour.

Daddy Yankee — Sept. 2: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, who first arrived on the hip-hop scene in the early ’90s, is known as the “King of Raggaeton,” inspiring artists with the combination of hip-hop, Caribbean music, and a Jamaican reggae sound, combined with Spanish rapping. Throughout the 2000’s, he dropped Latin-charting tracks like “Impacto” with Fergie, “Lovumba,” and “Lo Que Paso, Paso.” He’s still a force in the industry; this year alone, he’s released seven singles and a new record, Legendaddy.

Atilla / Twiztid — Sept. 2: Webster Theatre, Hartford

Metalcore group Atilla, a multi-year Warped Tour band who gained a following with tracks like “Middle Fingers Up” and “Party With the Devil” from 2013’s About that Life, is teaming up with the hip-hop duo Twiztid. The duo, known for their horror-themed lyrics and rock-influenced sound, dropped the single “Envy” with Ice Nine Kills last year.

Gary Levox of Rascal Flatts — Sept. 2: Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield

Gary Levox spent over two decades performing as the lead vocalist in one of country music’s most recognizable groups Rascal Flatts, scoring a fandom with smash-hits “Bless the Broken Road,” “Life is a Highway,” and “Me and My Gang.” However, after the group announced their break-up in 2020, Levox has gone on to create a solo career for himself; in 2021, he released the EP One on One.

Stay tuned for another round of artists taking the stage next week!