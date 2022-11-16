MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — The “Rockstar” crew behind Nickelback will round-out their intimate, three-show run with a sold-out gig at Foxwood’s premiere theater on Sunday.

The Canadian Chad Kroeger-led group, who garnered attention in the early 2000’s with post-grunge rock anthems like “How You Remind Me” and “Photograph,” just took the stage for the first performance in three years in Toronto on November 15. They’re set to play in Sayreville, New Jersey on Friday ahead of their gig at Foxwoods on Sunday.

Since Nickelback’s debut in the ’90s, the band ammassed a huge following, selling over 50 million records during their nearly 30-year career. All the Right Reasons and The Long Road were among albums that put them on the map, securing a place within the rock community.

Their 10th studio album, Get Rollin’, is set to drop on Friday and will feature singles “Those Days” and “San Quentin.” The LP follows 2017’s Feed the Machine.

Find more information on Nickelback’s show with special guests the Criticals at Foxwoods here.