Conn. (WTNH) — It’s time to gear up for some alternative and psychadelic tunes this week as OneRepublic and Phish take the stage in Connecticut.

See the full list of big-name acts and underground artists crossing the state below:

Monday, July 18 — Sunday, July 24

August Burns Red | July 20: Webster Theatre, Hartford

Hailing from Pennsylvania, metalcore group August Burns Red has been consistent in the scene since their 2003 debut, taking Grammys for Best Metal Performance of “Identity” from 2015’s Found in Far Away Places and “Invisible Enemy” from Phantom Anthem in 2017. They last released Guardians in 2020.

Jimmie Vaughan | July 20: Infinity Theatre, Hartford

Southern blues-rock guitarist Jimmie Vaughan has been rockin’ since the late ’70s. The Grammy Award-winner’s vast discography includes 18 records, including 2021’s The Jimmie Vaughan Story. He’s best-known for tracks like “Dengue Woman Blues” from 1996’s From Dusk Til Dawn and T-Bird Rhythm‘s “My Babe” from 1982.

Halestorm | July 20: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

The female-fronted metal group Halestorm are “Back From The Dead.” Following 2018’s Vicious, the group returned with a new record this year, featuring the title track, as well as “Psycho Crazy” and “Raise Your Horns.” They’ve garnered attention over time with jams like the Grammy Award-winning track “Love Bites (So Do I)” and “Uncomfortable.”

Third Eye Blind | July 21: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

Third Eye Blind is bringing back the ’90s this week with chart-topping hits like “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper,” and “How’s It Going To Be” on their summer tour. The pop-punkers, who’ve crossed over genres like nu-metal and post-grunge, last released Our Bande Apart in 2021.

OneRepublic | July 22: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

The “Counting Stars” singers of OneRepublic have been making sound in the pop-rock community since the early 2000’s. They first stole hearts with hits like “Stop and Stare” and “Apologize” from 2007’s Dreaming Out Loud and continued with “Secrets” and “Good Life” in 2009 from Waking Up. Now, they’re on their Never Ending Summer Tour in support of 2021’s Human.

mewithoutyou | July 22: College Street Music Hall, New Haven

Philadelphia-based group mewithoutyou, who garnered attention for their indie-rock tunes over the last 20 years, are heading out on their farewell tour. While their final run was originally supposed to kick-off in 2020, the pandemic halted plans, making 2022 their last year as an active group. Fans can expect to reminisce with tracks like “Red Cow” from Pale Horses, as well as “Disaster Tourism” and “Paper Hanger” from Catch for Us the Foxes.

Matchbox Twenty | July 23: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

The Rob Thomas-fronted rock group Matchbox Twenty, who first rose to fame in 1996 with their smash-hit self-titled debut Yourself or Someone Like You, took a hiatus before returning to the scene in 2012. While the band rose to fame with tracks like “Push,” “3AM,” and “Real World,” they haven’t released new music since 2012’s North. Their tour, originally scheduled for 2020, has been pushed to this summer.

PHISH | July 24: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Expect a groovy show this week as funk, reggae, and psychedelic rock join forces when Phish hits the stage. The jam-band, which gathered a cult-like following since their 1983 debut, still has its original lineup. They’ve consistently released music over the last two decades, including Sigma Oasis from 2020.

Stay tuned for another round of artists hitting the stage next week!