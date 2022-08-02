Conn. (WTNH) — The summer is heating up with summer tours! Rock and rap are taking the forefront in Connecticut this week when Latin hip-hop artist Pitbull and metalcore group A Day to Remember take the stage.

See the full list of underground acts and big-name artists performing across the state below:

Monday, August 1 — Sunday, August 7

Earth, Wind, & Fire | Aug. 3: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers of Earth, Wind, & Fire are bringing jazz, R&B, soul, and funk to Connecticut. The group, who is known for their innovate, genre-bending sound, first topped the charts in the ’70s with tracks like “Shining Star” and “Sing a Song.” They’re still kicking it in the industry after all this time; last year, their single “You Want My Love” reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart for the first time in 28 years.

T.I. | Aug. 4: Alive At 5 – Mill River Park, Stamford

The “Whatever You Like” rapper T.I. will bring fans back to the early 2000’s when he stops at Stamford’s Alive At Five downtown summer concert series. Over the past two decades, T.I. became a contender in the hip-hop scene with smash-hits “Swagga Like Us” with Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Lil Wayne, “Live Your Life” with Rihanna, and “Dead and Gone” with Justin Timberlake. He last dropped “Pardon” with Lil Baby in 2020.

Warren Zeiders | Aug. 5: Toad’s Place, New Haven

Rising country star Warren Zeiders first made his huge debut to the country music scene during the pandemic. In 2020, he scored a deal with Warner Records, releasing the EP 717 Tapes and the subsequent lead single “Ride The Lightning.” He has since gained a massive following on TikTok and dropped the second volume of his debut EP.

A Day to Remember | Aug. 5 — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

Metalcore group A Day to Remember, a heavyweight in the emo, alt-rock, and post-hardcore scene since their 2003 debut, garnered attention with the smash-hit record Homesick. The LP produced tracks “The Downfall of Us All,” “If It Means a Lot to You,” and “Have Faith in Me,” further catapulting them in the industry. They’ve consistently released records over the years, including 2021’s You’re Welcome.

Summer Love: Joe, Monica & Jon B. | Aug. 5: Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford

Get groovy with R&B stars Joe, Monica, and Jon B. for their performance as a part of Summer Love. Joe Thomas, hailing from Atlanta, is best-known for hits like “Stutter” and “All The Things (Your Man Won’t Do).” He’ll be performing alongside “Before You Walk Out of My Life” R&B sensation Monica Arnold and ’90s Bonafide R&B singer Jonathan Buck.

Pitbull | Aug. 6: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

Mr. Worldwide is going to make sure everyone has the “Time of Our Lives” when he takes over Mohegan Sun on his 2022 tour. The Latin rapper has become a global star over the years, stealing hearts with tracks like “Give Me Everything,” “International Love,” and “Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor)” from 2011’s Planet Pit, followed by “Timber,” “Don’t Stop the Party,” and “Feel This Moment” from 2012’s Global Warming: Meltdown. He just dropped the track “Cafe Con Leche” last month.

Jason Mraz | Aug. 6: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

The “I’m Yours” singer is bringing his beachy, indie-pop acoustic tunes to Bridgeport on his LalalaLiveSongs tour to support his new compilation record, Lalalalovesongs, which dropped earlier this year. Mraz gained critical acclaim for 2008’s We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things. with hits “I’m Yours,” “Lucky,” and “Make It Mine,” and returned with “I Won’t Give Up” and “The Freedom Song” from 2012’s Love Is a Four Letter Word.

Sean Kingston | Aug. 7: Toad’s Place, New Haven

Sean Kingston came out swinging in 2007 with the chart-topping debut self-titled record. The LP’s lead single “Beautiful Girls” helped put him on the map alongside “Fire Burning” from 2009’s Tomorrow. Although he hasn’t released a full-length record since 2013’s Back 2 Life, he’s dropped numerous singles including “Love is Wonderful” last year.

Steely Dan | Aug. 7: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Bridgeport

Take a trip back to the ’70s with Steely Dan, the rockers who’ve mastered blending jazz, Latin music, R&B, and blues with albums Can’t Buy a Thrill and Pretzel Logic. They garnered a cult-like following with hits like “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” “Reelin’ In The Years,” and “Do It Again.”

Stay tuned to see the list of artists stopping in the state next week!