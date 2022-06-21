Conn. (WTNH) — Rock and country are taking the lead this week as groups like Poison and Dierks Bentley hit the stage in Connecticut.

See the full list of upcoming artists and big-name acts coming to the state this week:

Monday, June 20 — Sunday, June 26

Lawrence & Misterwives | June 21: College Street Music Hall, New Haven

New York City’s soulpop group Lawrence is hitting the road with the indie-pop band Misterwives. Lawrence, known for R&B tracks like “Do You Wanna Do Nothing With Me?” and “Misty Morning” dropped Hotel TV in 2021. Misterwives, who garnered attention with “Reflections” and “Our Own House” last released Mini Bloom in 2019.

Mandy Moore | June 21: Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield

The “Candy” singer and actress Mandy Moore rose to fame in the ’90’s and early 2000’s, gaining popularity with chart-topping hits “Crush” and “Have a Little Faith in Me,” while appearing in films like ‘A Walk to Remember’ and ‘Tangled.’ While originally known for her bubblegum-pop sound, Moore has since written her own music with an indie/folk twist, including her seventh studio LP, 2022’s In Real Life.

Big Time Rush | June 24: Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

While Big Time Rush first attained stardom with their hit Nickelodeon TV show of the same name, the boyband has returned to the scene after a nine year-long hiatus with a new, mature sound. Amid news of their reunion, the group dropped the breezy, summer-fun single “Call It Like I See It,” followed by “Not Giving You Up.” Fans should still expect to hear the bops on tour that brought them to fame, including “Boyfriend” and “Worldwide.”

Lake Street Drive | June 24: Westville Music Bowl, New Haven

Hailing from Boston and heavily influenced by soul and jazz, Lake Street Drive arrived on the scene in the early 2000’s, crossing genres like indie-pop and folk-rock for tracks like “Call Off Your Dogs” and “I Don’t Care” from 2016’s Side Pony, followed by “Hypotheticals” and “Know That I Know” off their most recent record, 2021’s Obviously.

As I Lay Dying | June 25: Webster Theatre, Hartford

Metalheads, gear up for As I Lay Dying, the Warped Tour group best-known for their 2007 popular record An Ocean Between Us. The group carved a name for themselves in the metalcore community with thrash-metal and death-metal sounds, scoring hits “Nothing Left” and “Parallels.” After a six-year hiatus, the band returned with “My Own Grave” alongside a new record. Now, they’re heading on tour with a new lineup.

Dierks Bentley | June 25: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

The “Sideways” singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley is a force to be reckoned with in the country music scene, earning stardom with twangy, Grammy-nominated tunes like “Long Trip Alone” and “Home,” as well as fun, dance tracks “Somewhere on a Beach” and “Drunk on a Plane.” He last released The Mountain in 2018.

Lionel Richie | June 25: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

R&B icon and ‘American Idol’ host Lionel Richie is bringing his soul-pop hits “Sail On” and “Three Times a Lady” to Mohegan Sun. The ’70s star, best-known for the Grammy award-winning song “We Are the World” and Album of the Year Can’t Slow Down, was just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Jack Johnson | June 26: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Slow it down with soft-rock jams as Jack Johnson takes the stage. Johnson’s acoustic melodies brought him into the limelight, as records in 2008, 2010, and 2013 consecutively peaked at No. 1 on the charts with tracks like “Hope,” “You and Your Heart,” and “I Got You.” He’s set to release Meet the Moonlight this week.

Lil Tracy | June 26: Toad’s Place, New Haven

Although Lil Tracy first arrived on the hip-hop scene in 2012, it wasn’t until 2017 that he garnered attention with his long-awaited mixtape Tracy’s Manga. He’s since released two albums and a pair of EPs, as well as a feature on Lil Peep’s Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1. Earlier this month, the rapper released his third LP, Saturn Child.

Poison | June 26: Foxwoods, Mashantucket

Relive the ’80s with the glam-rockers of the Bret Michaels-fronted group Poison and jam out to “Talk Dirty to Me” and “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” alongside the handful of singles that brought the hitmakers to fame. After 30 years and seven studio albums, they’re still rocking out with its original lineup.

Stay tuned for another round of artists stopping in Connecticut next week!