Conn. (WTNH) — The legendary Sir Ringo Starr and new-wave superstars of The B-52’s are set to rock the stage in Connecticut.

See the full list of acts stopping in the state this week:

Monday, September 19 — Sunday, September 25

Ricky Montgomery | Sept. 20: Toad’s Place, New Haven

TikTok star Ricky Montgomery, who went viral on the video app for his music, just arrived on the scene in 2020. The indie-pop singer has since released two EPs, including It’s 2016 Somewhere, which dropped earlier this year. He’s now heading out on The Overtime Tour.

311 | Sept. 21: College Street Music Hall, New Haven

The “Beautiful Disaster” alt-rockers of 311 first garnered attention in the ’90s, topping charts with their 1995 self-titled record with “Don’t Stay Home” and “Down.” They’re remained a consistent force in the rock community over the years, releasing 13 albums including Voyager in 2019.

Ringo Starr | Sept. 23: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

While former Beatles drummer Sir Ringo Starr is best-known for his time in one of the most iconic rock bands of all times, he also has an entire catalogue of his own solo music. Since the ’70s, he’s released 20 studio albums, gaining further international stardom with “Photograph,” “You’re Sixteen,” and “Snookeroo.” This will be his first tour since 2019.

PUP | Sept. 23: Toad’s Place, New Haven

Canadian punk-rockers of PUP, who have crossed into genres of pop-punk and post-hardcore, amassed a following in the 2010s. They are best-known for tracks like “DVP” from The Dream Is Over in 2016, followed by “See You at Your Funeral” and “Kids” from 2019’s Morbid Stuff. They returned with their fourth LP, The Unraveling of PUPTheBand, this year.

Dana Fuchs | Sept. 23: Infinity Theatre, Hartford

Blues and rock collide when Dana Fuchs takes the stage. Fuchs, recognized for belting vocals and lyrics reflecting on her small-town roots, is an emotional storyteller. She garnered attention for various tracks on 2007’s Across the Universe Soundtrack, including “Dear Prudence” and “I Want You (She’s So Heavy).”

Jimmy Eat World | Sept. 25: Toad’s Place, New Haven

“The Middle” singers of Jimmy Eat World have become a staple in not only the rock community as Warped Tour veterans, but also a force in the emo music scene. Since the ’90s, they’ve released ten records, including their 2001 breakthrough Bleed American, topping charts with “Sweetness” and “Hear You Me.” They followed with “Pain” and “Work” from 2004’s Futures.

Testament | Sept. 26: Webster Theatre, Hartford

The trash-metalheads hailing from Berkeley, known as one of the most popular and influential thrash metals bands of all time, is often dubbed as a member of the “big eight” alongside acts like Metallica and Megadeth. While the lineup has changed over the years, they’ve remained consistent with album after album; most notably 1999’s The Gathering, featuring singles “Down for Life” and “D.N.R. (Do Not Resuscitate).”

The B-52’s | Sept. 29: Foxwoods Resort & Casino, Mashantucket

Sing along to classic hits like “Love Shack” and “Rock Lobster” live for the final time when The B-52’s take the stage for their farewell tour. Drawing from different genres like pop, rock, and new wave, the group garnered attention throughout the ’80s and ’90s before taking a break in 1992. They returned in 2008 with Funplex.

Stay tuned to see who’s stopping in Connecticut next week, including Japanese Breakfast and Bobby Weir.