UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The legendary rock singer and guitarist John Fogerty is heading to Connecticut on his ‘Celebration Tour.’

The gig will kick-off on April 27 at 7:30 p.m. with support from HEARTY HAR. From there, he’ll head to Radio City Music Hall in New York before playing a pair of festivals in California.

Fogerty, known for his time as frontman of Creedance Clearwater Revival throughout the ’60s — and their performance at 1969’s Woodstock — launched a successful solo career in the ’70s. He garnered attention with his first self-titled LP in ’75 with the smash-hit “Rockin’ All Over the World.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer dipped his toes in a variety of genres, earning momentum among blues and country musicians, as well as the R&B and the pop scenes.

Additionally, Fogerty is known in baseball stadiums across the country for his track “Centerfield,” earning him a spot as the only musician to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Find tickets to see Fogerty at Mohegan Sun here.