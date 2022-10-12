UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The “1979” rock icons of The Smashing Pumpkins will stop in Connecticut on Wednesday on their fall cross-country Spirits On Fire Tour.

The group is set to perform at Uncasville’s Mohegan Sun Arena on October 12, featuring special guests Jane’s Addiction.

Hailing from Chicago, the Billy Corgan-fronted group has become a staple in the rock scene since their debut in the early ’90s following their 1995 breakout record Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. The LP topped charts, taking the No. 1 spot with “Tonight, Tonight” and “Bullet with Butterfly Wings.”

They’ve gone on to release a whopping 55 singles and 12 studio albums. Their latest work, Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts, is due in April 2023.

This week, music enthusiasts can also look out for a gig from Judas Priest on October 13 at Wallingford’s Oakdale Theatre.

Find tickets to see The Smashing Pumpkins’ Mohegan Sun show here.