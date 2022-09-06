Conn. (WTNH) — Rock & roll is on the mind this week in Connecticut as acts like Sting and Scorpions are set to take the stage.

See the full list of upcoming artists and big-name stars heading to the state below:

Monday, September 5 — Sunday, September 11

Matt Nathanson | Sept. 7: Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield

The “Come On Get Higher” singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson blends folk and rock together in his music. Although he first arrived on the scene in 1993 with the debut Please, he received critical acclaim for his 2007 hit record Some Mad Hope, which landed on the Billboard charts for 34 weeks. He’s gone on to release a handful of records, including Boston Accent, which just dropped in late July.

Allen Stone | Sept. 8: Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield

R&B and soul collides when Allen Stone takes the stage. Hailing from Washington, Stone self-released his first two albums and crossed the country on tour before he began gaining attention. He appeared on several TV shows and signed with Capitol Records. Last year, Stone dropped the LP APART, featuring tracks “Bed I Made” and “Where You’re At.”

The Score / Dreamers | Sept. 8: Toad’s Place, New Haven

Los Angeles-based pop-rock duo The Score is joining forces with New York City’s pop duo Dreamers for the “No More Bad Days Tour.” The Score, a group newer to the pop community after releasing their debut in 2017, have made a name for themselves with hit tracks like ATLAS‘ “Unstoppable,” “Legend,” and “Revolution.” Dreamers, equally new to the scene, garnered attention with 2019’s LAUNCH FLY LAND, which included “Die Happy.”

NAS, Wu Tang | Sept. 9: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

“N.Y. State of Mind” rapper NAS and the legendary group behind “C.R.E.A.M.,” Wu-Tang Clan, are here to bring a full-fledged night of hip-hop nostalgia. NAS, known as one of the most influential rappers of all time, has been active in the hip-hop community since the early ’90s, topping charts with smash-hits like “Represent” and “If I Ruled the World” with Lauryn Hill. Wu-Tang, widely recognized as artists who helped develop East Coast hip-hop, have a cult-like following since their ’93 record Enter The Wu-Tang, featuring “Bring Da Ruckus” and “Protect Ya Neck.”

Sting | Sept. 9: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

“Englishman in New York” singer Gordon Sumner, better-known as Sting, kicked-off his career in rock & roll as the frontman of the Police in the late ’70s before launching a successful solo career over the past 30 years. The 17-time Grammy Award-winner has sold over 100 million records with his solo gig and time with the Police, widely-known across the globe for timeless hits like “If I Ever Lose My Faith In You” and “Fields of Gold,” as well as collabs “All for Love” with Rod Stewart and “It’s Probably Me” with Eric Clapton.

Scorpions | Sept. 9: Foxwoods Resort & Casino, Mashantucket

The German rockers of Scorpions are bringing back glam-metal and ’80s nostalgia to support their 19th studio record, Rock Believer. The Scorpions first debuted in the early ’70s, but really rose to fame with 1979’s Lovedrive, paving the way for smash-hit records like 1982’s Blackout and Savage Amusement in 1988. They’ve been dubbed the “heroes of heavy metal” and “ambassadors of rock” with tracks “Rock You Like A Hurricane” and “Wind of Change.”

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss | Sept. 10: Foxwoods Resort & Casino, Mashantucket

Led Zeppelin’s lead vocalist and rock superstar Robert Plant is touring alongside bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss. Following Zeppelin’s break-up, Plant launched a solo career in the ’80s, earning success with “Burning Down One Side” and “Pledge Pin” from Pictures at Eleven, followed by The Principle of Moments’ “Big Log” and “Other Arms.” Krauss, who dropped her first record in the ’80s, rose to stardom with ’99’s Forget About It with the title track and “Stay,” followed by commercial success with Plant for the ’07 joint record Raising Sand.

CT Folk Fest | Sept. 10 & 11: Edgerton Park, New Haven

The Connecticut Folk Fest is taking over New Haven for the two-day event on Cliff Street. The fest will feature more than 20 artists, including headlining performances from Tennessee’s folk, gospel, and soul singer Valerie June and American roots/country-soul artist Oliver Wood, known as the frontman of The Wood Brothers. Vance Gilbert, Goodnight Moonshine, and Buffalo Rose are among artists who will take the stage throughout the event.

The Doobie Brothers | Sept. 11: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

Known for genre-bending across rock, soul, and pop, The Doobie Brothers carved a place for themselves within the rock scene during the ’70s, and are still kicking-it today. Across five decades, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers gained notoriety with double-Platinum records The Captain and Me and What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits, dropping hits “Long Train Runnin'” and “Black Water.” Last year, they released Liberte.

Stay tuned for another round of artists taking the stage next week in Connecticut!