UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the perfect time to get in the holiday spirit when the a cappella stars of Straight No Chaser take the stage at Mohegan Sun this week.

They’ll be touring in support of their 25th anniversary and will make a stop in Uncasville on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The 9-piece group, which debuted in the late ’90s, is best-known for their rendition of Christmas tunes like “The 12 Days of Christmas” and “The Christmas Can-Can.” While SNC began as a student-run a cappella group from Indiana University through 2012, they went on to tour professionally, releasing eight albums.

SNC’s 2013 album, Under the Influence, garnered attention and further put the group on the map with features from pop icons Sara Bareilles, Phil Collins, Elton John, and Jason Mraz, as well as country’s Dolly Parton and rock’s Rob Thomas.

The show is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. Find tickets here.