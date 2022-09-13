Conn. (WTNH) — This week is all about rock & roll as the legends of Styx and Alice Cooper take the stage in Connecticut.

See the full list of artists rockin’ out across the state this week below:

Monday, September 12 — Sunday, September 18

Outlaw Festival | Sept. 13: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

Folk, country, and rock join forces at the Outlaw Music Festival, which is stopping in Bridgeport. The fest includes an all-star lineup, featuring country music iconic Willie Nelson alongside acts like folk group Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, rock band The Avett Brothers, and country star Chris Stapleton. ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Brothers Osborne will also perform.

Tenacious D | Sept. 14: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

This might be the funniest rock show you’ll ever attend. Tenacious D, the duo made up of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, bend the line of satire and musicality with heavy metal riffs and parody songs. While their songs may come off as funny, their success is nothing to laugh about; the Grammy Award-winners topped charts with their smash-hit sophomore LP The Pick of Destiny and corresponding film of the same name.

Motion City Soundtrack | Sept. 14: Toad’s Place, New Haven

The Minneapolis-based rockers of Motion City Soundtrack, who crosses into the pop-punk and emo genres, found success with their commercial breakthrough record Commit This to Memory in 2005, followed up by Even If It Kills Me. As a Warped Tour-staple band, the group garnered attention for their anxiety and relationship-driven lyrics with hits like “Everything Is Alright” and “Broken Heart.”

Jon Pardi | Sept. 15: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

Country’s Jon Pardi is stopping in Bridgeport for his Ain’t Always The Cowboy Tour in support of his 2022 record Mr. Saturday Night. Pardi, who charted with songs like “Head Over Boots: and “Dirt on My Boots,” arrived on the scene in 2012 and has four records to his name, as well as a string of Country Music Award nominations. He’s toured alongside country greats like Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, and Miranda Lambert.

Verivery | Sept. 15: Toad’s Place, New Haven

K-pop’s seven-piece boyband Verivery debuted in 2019 with the EP Veri-Us alongside its lead single “Ring Ring Ring.” They’ve since released a handful of EPs and in April, dropped their debut full-length record Series ‘O’ Round 3: Whole, featuring “O” and “Undercover.” While their tracks have peaked in their homeland of South Korea, they’ve begun to make a name for themselves in the U.S. K-pop scene on their second tour.

Styx | Sept. 16: Toad’s Place, New Haven

“Fanfare for the Common Man” singers of Styx debuted in the ’70s, but they’re still kicking-it today. Hailing from Chicago, Styx is a staple in the rock community since their breakthrough with 1977’s The Grand Illusion. Known for hits like “Come Sail Away” and “The Best of Times,” the group is memorable for using synthesizers, acoustic piano and guitar, and musical theatre elements. Last year, they returned with Crash of the Crown.

Peach Pit | Sept. 16: Toad’s Place, New Haven

Canada’s indie-pop group Peach Pit, self-described as “chewed bubblegum pop,” mixes sad pop and surf rock. They’ve toured alongside indie powerhouse Two Door Cinema Club and appeared at fests like Bonnaroo and Shaky Knees alongside a consistent touring schedule following their 2017 debut. They’ve since released two more records, including 2022’s From 2 to 3, sparking attention with “Vickie.”

Alice Cooper | Sept. 16: Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford

“Schools Out” rock superstar Alice Cooper has a career spanning across five decades. Known for his raspy voice, pyrotechnic shows, and gory set-up, Cooper is an unforgettable artist. His style spans across different genres, including glam metal and new wave, and he’s been dubbed “The Godfather of Shock Rock.” His 21st record, Detroit Stories, dropped last year.

My Morning Jacket | Sept. 16: Westville Bowl, New Haven

Since the late ’90s, the “Golden” singers of My Morning Jacket have become one of the most well-known indie-rock bands, gaining a following with records like 2008’s Evil Urges and Circuital from 2011. While the group took a five-year break in 2015 with The Waterfall, they returned for a follow-up in 2020, along with their self-titled a year later.

Tom Jones | Sept. 16: Foxwoods Theatre, Mashantucket

Welsh singer Tom Jones has a huge performance range, dabbling in R&B, soul, gospel, country, and even show tunes. He’s been kicking-it in the industry since the ’60s, achieving success with his powerful voice amid hits “Green, Green Grass of Home,” “She’s a Lady,” and “Sex Bomb.” He released Surrounded By Time in 2021.

Stay tuned for another round of artists taking the stage next week, including Ringo Starr and Jimmy Eat World!