Lizzo performs at the Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in San Francisco. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Conn. (WTNH) — A new year means a new concert season, and while hundreds of shows are yet to be announced, there’s still a handful of hot gigs on the agenda.

Which big-name acts are coming to the state, and where can you see them?

Here are the eight most anticipated gigs of 2023 (so far):

Carrie Underwood | February 11: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 2022 BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 08, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

The “Before He Cheats” singer will stop at Mohegan Sun on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour this February in support of her 2022 album of the same name. The country icon, who catapulted into success after her American Idol win in 2005, is best-known for tracks like “Jesus Take the Wheel” and “Cowboy Cassanova,” becoming the most awarded artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards in 2019.

Journey | March 4: XL Center, Hartford

FILE – This April 7, 2017 file photo shows members of Journey, Steve Smith, from left, Ross Valory, Aynsley Dunbar, Gregg Rolie, Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Journey is bringing back the hits of the ’70s when the rockers take on Hartford’s XL Center. Throughout their career, spanning across 50 years, the group has gone on to release 15 albums, becoming one of the most recognizable rock bands of all time with commercial, timeless hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Open Arms,” and “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).”

Bruce Springsteen | March 12: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

TAMPA, FL – FEBRUARY 01: Musician Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Boss is heading to Connecticut with his backing group the E Street Band following his 21st studio record Only the Strong Survive, which dropped last year. As one of the world’s best-selling artists, he’s racked-up 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, and was inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Fans can reminisce and sing along to tracks like “Dancing in the Dark,” “Born in the U.S.A.,” and “Tunnel of Love.”

The Killers | March 17: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

Musician with the band The Killers Brandon Flowers performs before President Barack Obama speaks at the National Clean Energy Summit at the Mandalay Bay Resort Convention Center, Monday, Aug. 24, 2015, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

“Mr. Brightside” will be echoing off the walls of Mohegan Sun Arena when the Brandon Flowers-led rock band takes the stage. Formed in the early 2000’s, The Killers bring a different energy to the scene, grouped between genres like indie rock and dance-pop with feel-good tunes like “When You Were Young” and “Somebody Told Me.” In 2022, they returned with the single “Boy.”

Kenny Chesney | April 6: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

FILE – In this April 3, 2016, file photo, Kenny Chesney performs at the 4th Annual ACM Party for a Cause Festival in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File)

Country icon Kenny Chesney has been taking over the genre since the ’80s, regularly selling out venues across the globe. He steals fans’ hearts with good vibes and cheeky lyrics, performing staple hits like “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems,” “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy,” and “Beer in Mexico.”

Lizzo | May 6: XL Center, Hartford

Lizzo performs on stage at State Farm Arena, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

The popstar the world needed emerged in 2019; Lizzo, whose debut and sophomore albums had flown under the radar, gained success with a sleeper hit — the 2017 single “Truth Hurts” — two years after its initial release. With relatable lyrics and powerhouse vocals, Lizzo made noise in the scene, becoming one of the most talked-about modern artists. When she stops in Hartford, fans can expect to jam to “Good as Hell,” “Juice,” and her latest track, “About Damn Time.”

Goo Goo Dolls & O.A.R. | August 13: Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

Lead guitarist and vocalist Johnny Rzeznik of The Goo Goo Dolls performs during a concert at the Xfinity Center on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Mansfield, Mass. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

The Goo Goo Dolls, most easily recognizable for their 1998 smash-hit “Iris,” went quadruple-platinum with their success record Dizzy Up the Girl, which also featured “Slide” and “Black Balloon.” Their alt-rock sound has remained consistent as they released 14 albums, including their most recent, 2022’s Chaos in Bloom.

Foreigner | September 1: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

The band, Foreigner, performs the national anthem before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the San Diego Chargers Thursday, Dec. 16, 2010 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Connecticut fans have one last shot to see the rockers of Foreigner in the state. The iconic British ’70s band found immediate success with their debut self-titled record, bringing the British Invasion to the U.S. with “Feels Like the First Time” and “Cold As Ice.” After an incredibly successful nearly 50-year run, they’re wrapping up their career with a farewell tour.

Stay tuned to see more artists stopping in Connecticut, featured every week on Music in Connecticut.