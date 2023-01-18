NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The indie-rock powerhouses behind The National are heading to New Haven’s Westville Music Bowl in support of their forthcoming studio record.

The “I Need My Girl” group is set to perform on August 3 with special guests The Beths.

The news follows the announcement of their ninth record, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, which is due April 28 via 4AD. The 11-song LP follows 2019’s I Am Easy to Find and features guest appearances from pop icon Taylor Swift, indie-rock’s Phoebe Bridgers, and alternative-indie artist Sufjan Stevens.

Hailing from Cincinnati, The National first made an appearance in the scene in the late ’90s. Their 2012 record, High Violet, peaked on the charts with hit tracks like “Bloodbuzz Ohio” and Afraid of Everyone.”

“Tropic Morning News,” the first single off First Two Pages of Frankenstein, dropped on , following “Weird Goodbyes” from 2022.

Find tickets to see The National in Connecticut here.