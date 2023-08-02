Conn. (WTNH) — August means summer concert season is in full-swing.
Cool-off inside an arena or soak-up the sun at an outdoor amphitheatre this month as a round of artists are set to perform across the state. Whether you’re into rock and indie jams, hip-hop, or boybands, we’ve got you covered.
See a list of 11 artists coming to Connecticut this August:
Donny Osmond | Aug. 3 @ Foxwoods Premier Theatre, Mashantucket
Head back to the ’70s with Donny Osmond, best-known for pop hits like “Puppy Love” and “Go Away Little Girl,” during his ongoing 79-date tour across North America. The singer, who has played a longstanding residency in Las Vegas, is on tour for the first time in seven years.
Dan & Shay | Aug. 5 @ Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville
Country fans, get ready to sing along to pop-driven, hit tracks “Tequila,” “Speechless,” and “10,000 Hours” when Dan & Shay hit the stage. The duo is on tour in support of their forthcoming fifth studio album Bigger Houses, due Sept. 15.
5 Seconds of Summer | Aug. 10 @ Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville
“Youngblood” Australian pop-rockers of 5 Seconds of Summer are currently on a world tour and will kick-off the North American shows with a gig at Mohegan Sun. The tour follows the release of their live album The Feeling of Falling Upwards, which was recorded live from The Royal Albert Hall.
50 Cent | Aug. 11 @ XFINITY Theatre, Hartford
Rapper 50 Cent, who rose to fame in the early 2000s with tracks “In da Club” and “21 Questions” is still kicking-it today and was recently heard on tracks “Office Hours” with Nas and “In This Love” with Eminem. During his show, 50 Cent will receive support from Busta Rhymes and Jeremih.
Jonas Brothers | Aug. 17 @ Mohegan Sun Arena
The boyband heart-throbs have made their return to the music industry after a 10-year hiatus successfully reigniting their career — and fanbase. Their ongoing tour will see the brothers perform hits from their five albums, dating back to 2006, where fans can hear bops like “Lovebug” and “Year 3000.”
All American Rejects | Aug. 19 @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport
The alt-rockers are back on the road for the first time in a decade. Aptly titled the “Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour,” the Rejects will play fan-favorite early 2000s jams like “Move Along” and “Gives You Hell” alongside fellow pop-punk groups New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, The Get Up Kids, and The Starting Line.
Pixies | Aug. 24 @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport
Alt-rock, indie, and pop join together to form the Pixies, who first rose to fame in the late ’80s. Following a break in the early ’90s, the Pixies returned in 2014 and have continued to make waves since, dropping Doggerel last year. They’ll be joined by Modest Mouse and Cat Power.
Daughtry | Aug. 26 @ Foxwoods Great Cedar Showroom, Mashantucket
Daughtry rose to fame with the release of the self-titled debut in 2006. They’ve since gone on to release five more records, garnering attention with fan-favorites “No Surprise,” “Crawling Back to You,” and “Waiting for Superman.” Now, they’re heading back to the basics with stripped-down versions of their top hits on the Bare Bones Tour.
Interpol | Aug. 26 @ College Street Music Hall, New Haven
Rock out like it’s the late ’90s with the post-punk revival group Interpol, known for tracks “Evil” and “Obstacle I.” They’ve performing shows across North America through the summer following the 2022 release of their seventh studio album, The Other Side of Make-Believe.
James Taylor | Aug. 29 @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport
The six-time Grammy Award-winner is still kicking-it in the industry with 20 records and the title of one of the best-selling musicians of all time. “Fire and Rain” put him on the map in 1970, and success only followed him from there with “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You),” “Handy Man,” and “Hard Times.” He’s on the road with his All-Star Band.
ZZ Top | Aug. 30 @ Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford
The former trio, consisting of Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard, and Dusty Hill, are now performing as a duo after Hill’s death in 2021. Known for their sunglasses, hats, and long beards, the group became a staple in the rock industry with boogie-rock classic “La Grange” and “Tush.” Aside from their co-headlining trek with Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top will perform a one-off show in Wallingford.