Conn. (WTNH) — August means summer concert season is in full-swing.

Cool-off inside an arena or soak-up the sun at an outdoor amphitheatre this month as a round of artists are set to perform across the state. Whether you’re into rock and indie jams, hip-hop, or boybands, we’ve got you covered.

See a list of 11 artists coming to Connecticut this August:

Donny Osmond | Aug. 3 @ Foxwoods Premier Theatre, Mashantucket

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 29: Entertainer Donny Osmond reacts onstage after the Las Vegas Raiders’ 90th overall pick was announced during round three of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Head back to the ’70s with Donny Osmond, best-known for pop hits like “Puppy Love” and “Go Away Little Girl,” during his ongoing 79-date tour across North America. The singer, who has played a longstanding residency in Las Vegas, is on tour for the first time in seven years.

Dan & Shay | Aug. 5 @ Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

TODAY — Pictured: Dan + Shay performing live on the Today Show plaza on Friday, July 21, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Country fans, get ready to sing along to pop-driven, hit tracks “Tequila,” “Speechless,” and “10,000 Hours” when Dan & Shay hit the stage. The duo is on tour in support of their forthcoming fifth studio album Bigger Houses, due Sept. 15.

5 Seconds of Summer | Aug. 10 @ Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Michael Clifford and Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer perform onstage during the Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival held at AREA15 on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“Youngblood” Australian pop-rockers of 5 Seconds of Summer are currently on a world tour and will kick-off the North American shows with a gig at Mohegan Sun. The tour follows the release of their live album The Feeling of Falling Upwards, which was recorded live from The Royal Albert Hall.

50 Cent | Aug. 11 @ XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH – JULY 21: 50 Cent performs onstage at Maverik Center on July 21, 2023 in West Valley City, Utah. (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images)

Rapper 50 Cent, who rose to fame in the early 2000s with tracks “In da Club” and “21 Questions” is still kicking-it today and was recently heard on tracks “Office Hours” with Nas and “In This Love” with Eminem. During his show, 50 Cent will receive support from Busta Rhymes and Jeremih.

Jonas Brothers | Aug. 17 @ Mohegan Sun Arena

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: (L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on May 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The boyband heart-throbs have made their return to the music industry after a 10-year hiatus successfully reigniting their career — and fanbase. Their ongoing tour will see the brothers perform hits from their five albums, dating back to 2006, where fans can hear bops like “Lovebug” and “Year 3000.”

All American Rejects | Aug. 19 @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

DALLAS, TEXAS – JUNE 22: Tyson Ritter of The All-American Rejects performs onstage during the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour at The Empire Room on June 22, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Smirnoff )

The alt-rockers are back on the road for the first time in a decade. Aptly titled the “Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour,” the Rejects will play fan-favorite early 2000s jams like “Move Along” and “Gives You Hell” alongside fellow pop-punk groups New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, The Get Up Kids, and The Starting Line.

Pixies | Aug. 24 @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

US band “Pixies” bassist Paz Lenchantin performs during a concert at Alive Festival in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon on July 7, 2016. The festival will run from July 7 to July 9, 2016. / AFP / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA (Photo credit should read PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Alt-rock, indie, and pop join together to form the Pixies, who first rose to fame in the late ’80s. Following a break in the early ’90s, the Pixies returned in 2014 and have continued to make waves since, dropping Doggerel last year. They’ll be joined by Modest Mouse and Cat Power.

Daughtry | Aug. 26 @ Foxwoods Great Cedar Showroom, Mashantucket

NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Singer Chris Daughtry of Daughtry performs on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Center on August 20, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Daughtry rose to fame with the release of the self-titled debut in 2006. They’ve since gone on to release five more records, garnering attention with fan-favorites “No Surprise,” “Crawling Back to You,” and “Waiting for Superman.” Now, they’re heading back to the basics with stripped-down versions of their top hits on the Bare Bones Tour.

Interpol | Aug. 26 @ College Street Music Hall, New Haven

Paul Banks, singer of US indie-rock band “Interpol” performs during the Colours of Ostrava music festival on July 22, 2023 in Ostrava city, Czech Republic. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP) (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Rock out like it’s the late ’90s with the post-punk revival group Interpol, known for tracks “Evil” and “Obstacle I.” They’ve performing shows across North America through the summer following the 2022 release of their seventh studio album, The Other Side of Make-Believe.

James Taylor | Aug. 29 @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 05: (Exclusive Coverage; Editorial Use Only) James Taylor performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on December 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for James Taylor)

The six-time Grammy Award-winner is still kicking-it in the industry with 20 records and the title of one of the best-selling musicians of all time. “Fire and Rain” put him on the map in 1970, and success only followed him from there with “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You),” “Handy Man,” and “Hard Times.” He’s on the road with his All-Star Band.

ZZ Top | Aug. 30 @ Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 28: (L-R) Elwood Francis and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

The former trio, consisting of Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard, and Dusty Hill, are now performing as a duo after Hill’s death in 2021. Known for their sunglasses, hats, and long beards, the group became a staple in the rock industry with boogie-rock classic “La Grange” and “Tush.” Aside from their co-headlining trek with Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top will perform a one-off show in Wallingford.