Conn. (WTNH) — As the weather heats up, country music will dominate venues this week with artists like Tim McGraw and Kane Brown set to perform across the state, as well as R&B star H.E.R.

See the full list of underground acts and big-name artists taking the stage in Connecticut this week below:

Monday, May 30 — Sunday, June 5

Tim McGraw | June 2: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

The “Live Like You Were Dying” country superstar is bringing the summer vibes to Hartford this week. Throughout his career spanning over 30 years, McGraw cranked out 65 singles including country classics like “Just to See You Smile” and “Highway Don’t Care.” He’ll be touring in support of his 2020 record Here on Earth; the subsequent tour was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

H.E.R | June 2: Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

R&B mastermind H.E.R., known for her musically emotional ballads, has been on-the-rise in the industry since her debut self-titled EP in 2016. She’s since released a compilation album of the same name, which went on to win Best R&B album in 2017 for tracks “Best Part” and “Focus.” She just dropped her first studio LP, Back of My Mind, in 2021.

Lee Brice | June 3: Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

Singer-songwriter Lee Brice is a force to be reckoned with in the country scene; in 2010, his smash-hit “Love Like Crazy” broke a 62-year-old record for the longest run on the country chart. He’s best-known for tracks like “A Woman Like You,” “Hard To Love,” and “One of Them Girls,” as well as his songwriting for artists like Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, and Garth Brooks.

waveform* | June 3: Space Ballroom, Hamden

Connecticut’s duo waveform* was formed while still in high school. The group released their debut library in 2018, followed by another pair of albums before their most recent release, 2020’s Last Room. Tracks “Favorite Song” and “Hello Goodbye” from the latter have garnered hundreds of thousands of listens on Spotify, earning waveform* a reputation for relatable, intimate lyrics.

Bright Eyes | June 4: College Street Music Hall, New Haven

Hailing from Omaha, the indie-rockers of Bright Eyes have consistently released music throughout the early 2000’s, gaining attention with singles like “Lua,” “Take It Easy (Love Nothing),” and “Singularity.” While they announced a hiatus in 2012, the group returned in 2020 with “Miracle of Life” featuring Phoebe Bridgers, as well as the LP Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was.

Rick Springfield | June 4: Foxwoods, Mashantucket

The Aussie “Jessie’s Girl” singer Rick Springfield is an ’80s icon; throughout the decade, he released seven albums, including the smash-hit record Working Class Dog, which produced tracks “I’ve Done Everything for You” and “Love is Alright Tonite.” He last released the eponymous album The Red Locust with the supergroup of the same name in 2021 to pay tribute to The Beatles and other power pop bands in the ’80s and ’90s.

Helmet | June 4: Infinity Theatre, Hartford

New York City’s alt-metal group Helmet is on the road ahead of their forthcoming ninth studio record. Since their 1990 debut, they’ve been a staple within the metal community, with heavy riffs and heavily distorted guitar sounds putting them on the map with hit songs “Unsung” and “In the Meantime.”

Kane Brown | June 5: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

While newer to the country scene, Kane Brown has certainly made a name for himself in a short amount of time, charting the Billboard charts with award-winning tracks like “What Ifs,” “Good as You,” and “Homesick.” He last released Experiment in 2018, and dropped a few singles over the past couple of years.

Stay tuned for another round of artists heading to Connecticut next week!