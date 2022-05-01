Conn. (WTNH) — May has arrived, and artists across the state are kicking-off the new month with a great round of shows. There’s a hefty rap lineup, with some metal and rock shows to head-bang to in-between.

See the full list of underground artists and big-name acts hitting the stage in Connecticut this week:

Monday, May 2 — Sunday, May 8

Cat Power | May 3: Toad’s Place, New Haven

Alternative-indie singer-songwriter Cat Power, known for her unique, eclectic sound, just released her 2022 record Covers. The LP, which dropped in January, features covers of songs by artists like Lana Del Rey, Iggy Pop, and Bob Seger. As the pronounced “queen of sadcore,” Cat Power has garnered attention with hits “Cherokee,” “Wish I was Here,” and “Woman.”

Wage War | May 3: Webster Theater, Hartford

The Florida-based metalcore band Wage War is touring in support of their 2021 album, Manic. While the group arrived on the scene in the mid 2010’s, they’ve garnered a massive following with hits “Low,” “High Horse,” and “Circle the Drain,” as well as touring alongside heavyweights I Prevail and Like Moths to Flames.

Window Seat | May 4: Cafe Nine, New Haven

New Haven pop-punk trio Window Seat will play at their stomping grounds this week. The group, which released their debut LP Call Me In The Morning in 2020, garnered attention with tracks “Portland” and “Just Friends.” Last year, they dropped singles “June First” and “Ghostly O’s.”

NoCap | May 5: Webster Theater, Hartford

Rapper NoCap, whose real name is Kobe Vidal Crawford, is on his aptly titled “Mr. Crawford Tour” following the release of his first studio album. Mr. Crawford, which just dropped on April 29, features singles “Vaccine” and “Very Special.” While NoCap has been making music since 2018, he’s only released mixtapes until this year.

Chicago | May 7: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

Classic rockers, it’s time to get nostalgic! The ’60s rock band is heading to Mohegan Sun Arena on their cross-country tour. The “Hard Habit to Break” singers are known as one of the world’s most successful rock groups of all time, selling more than 100 million records and releasing 37 records throughout their career.

Knocked Loose | May 7: College Street Music Hall, New Haven

Hailing from Kentucky, the hardcore punk-rockers of Knocked Loose are known for their heavy sound, ranging from different subgenres like metalcore, punk, and hardcore. They released their debut LP Laugh Tracks in 2016, followed by the hit record A Different Shade of Blue. The sophomore release scored them a spot on Loudwire‘s best metal songs of the year list for “God Knows.”

Young M.A. | May 7: Webster Theater, Hartford

While Young M.A. is newer to the industry, she’s definitely already made her mark in the hip-hop scene. The rapper immediately soared to stardom with her debut LP Herstory in the Making in 2019. She’s continued to make a name for herself in the male-dominated space, dropping hits like “Ooouuu,” “Big,” and “Successful.”

Deerhoof | May 7: Space Ballroom, Hamden

Deerhoof have always done things their own way. Since their debut in the ’90s, the independent music group became widely recognized for self-produced records with indie-rock and experimental pop tunes. The “noise-punk” band with an avant-garde touch last released the record Actually, You Can in 2021.

Trey Songz | May 7: Foxwoods, Mashantucket

“Bottoms Up” rapper Trey Songz has consistently dropped music since the early 2000’s, monopolizing college parties and nightclubs with turn-up tracks like “I Need a Girl,” “Heart Attack,” “Slow Motion,” and “Chi Chi.” He returned in 2020 with Back Home.

Sevendust | May 8: The Webster, Hartford

Sevendust is celebrating their 21st anniversary tour alongside All Good Things, Plush, and Deepfall. The group, which has crossed into heavy metal, nu metal, and grunge genres, released 13 albums since their 1997 debut, stealing the hearts of rock fans with hit tracks “Denial,” “Praise,” and “The Past.”