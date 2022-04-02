Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is a hot-spot for music, with hundreds of big-name artists passing through the state while on tours of the east coast.

So, who’s hitting the stage this week? We’ve got you covered with the best big-name and local artists you don’t want to miss.

Monday, April 4 — Sunday, April 10

Steve Hackett | April 4: Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield

The widely-known Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett will play to a sold-out crowd on Monday. The English musician is touring in support of 2021’s Surrender of Silence.

Diana Krall | April 6: Bushnell Theatre / Mortensen Hall, Hartford

Canadian jazz pianist Diana Krall will perform in Hartford this week ahead of her recently-announced fall tour. Her latest record, This Dream of You, dropped in 2020.

Badflower | April 6: Toad’s Place, New Haven

California alt-rock group Badflower, known for their chart-topping track “Ghost,” is on tour and stopping in New Haven. The four-piece group just released their sophomore LP This Is How The World Ends last September.

Spoon | April 8: College Street Music Hall, New Haven

Experimental-rockers of Spoon are bringing their psychedelic sound to the Elm City on Friday. The group, which first broke-out to the scene in the ’90s, just dropped their tenth studio album, Lucifer on the Sofa, in February.

Martina McBride | April 8: Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield

Country superstar Martina McBride will make an appearance in Connecticut this week while crossing the U.S. on her spring tour. The “In My Daughter’s Eyes” singer is widely known for her soprano singing range.

Lil Tecca | April 9: Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford

Rapper Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe, or Lil Tecca, rose to fame fairly recently with his single “Ransom,” peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019. Now, Lil Tecca is on the road following the release of several EPs.

Trevor Hall | April 9: College Street Music Hall, New Haven

South Carolina singer-songwriter Trevor Hall, known for his unique genre-bending sound mixing folk and electronic tunes, will play in New Haven this coming weekend. He last released In and Through the Body in 2020.

The Amity Affliction | April 10: The Webster, Hartford

The metalcore band hailing from Australia will stop in Hartford on Friday. The group, known for tracks “Don’t Lean on Me” and “Soak Me In Bleach,” is on tour in support of their new EP, Somewhere Beyond the Blue.

Stay tuned for a new round of artists stopping in the state next week!