Conn. (WTNH) — Hip-hop heads, this week is for you! Rappers Wiz Khalifa, Ghostface Killah, and Jake Miller are among the artists taking the stage in Connecticut.

See the full list of underground acts and big-name artists set to perform across the state:

Monday, August 15 — Sunday, August 21

Thundercat | Aug. 16: College Street Music Hall, New Haven

R&B favorite Thundercat is bringing his funk and soul music to New Haven. Though he’s only been in the industry for a few years, he’s certainly made an impression winning a Grammy for the Best Progressive R&B Album of the year in 2021 for It Is What It Is. Best-known for tracks like “Funny Thing” and “Them Changes,” Thundercat has become a big-name artist, working with the likes of Kayne West and Janelle Monae.

Snail Mail | Aug. 16: Toad’s Place, New Haven

Alternative/indie singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan, who goes by her project name Snail Mail, released her sophomore LP Valentine in 2021. The record placed on the Billboard charts and helped her gain a following in the scene with singles “Ben Franklin,” “Madonna,” and the title track.

Eli Young Band | Aug. 18: Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield

The “Crazy Girl” country singers of Eli Young Band are on tour in support of their 2022 record Love Talking. The LP already gained recognition for the hit single “Love Ain’t.” Since their early 2000’s debut, the group garnered attention for tracks like “Drunk Last Night” from 2013’s 10,000 Towns and “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” off 2011’s Life At Best.

The Beach Boys | Aug. 19: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

Take a step into the past with the The Beach Boys. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, who first arrived on the scene in 1961, started out with a California surf aesthetic, playing hits like “Surfin’ U.S.A.” and “Catch a Wave.” Over time, they went on to try different genres, blending punk, alternative, and indie sounds into their music. With nearly 30 albums under their belt, The Beach Boys are a staple in the rock community.

Sam Hunt | Aug. 19: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

Country’s Sam Hunt came out swinging with his 2014 debut Montevallo. The LP topped charts with the lead single “Leave the Night On,” as well as tracks “Take Your Time” and “Make You Miss Me.” He returned again in 2020 with Southside, receiving critical acclaim again for hits “Hard to Forget” and “Sinning with You.” He last released the single “23” in 2021.

Wiz Khalifa | Aug. 20: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

“We Dem Boyz” rapper Wiz Khalifa has been a consistent artist in the hip-hop community, releasing eight records since his 2006 debut. Best-known for solo tracks like “Black and Yellow” and “The Thrill,” Khalifa has gained massive recognition on hits with other artists like “See You Again” with Charlie Puth, “Young, Wild & Free” with Bruno Mars, and “Sucker for Pain” with Imagine Dragons, Logic, and Ty Dolla $ign. He’s touring in support of the LP Multiverse, which dropped late last month.

Jake Miller | Aug. 20: Webster Theatre, Hartford

Pop, rap, and R&B join forces when Jake Miller takes the stage. Hailing from Florida, Miller arrived in 2013 with his debut Us Against Them. He’s since released three records, including 2021’s Silver Lining II, a follow-up LP from 2018. His latest single, “Keep Her,” dropped last last week.

Grace Kelly | Aug. 20: Infinity Theatre, Hartford

The prodigy saxophonist Grace Kelly was recognized for her talent before she even turned 20-years-old. Kelly was named the “Rising Star Alto Saxophone” nine times in a row from the Annual Downbeat Magazine Critics Poll since age 17, and earned numerous awards for her songwriting. Her 2019 single “Feels Like Home” garnered massive attention with over 8 million Spotify streams.

Ghostface Killah | Aug. 21: Toad’s Place, New Haven

Wu-Tang’s Ghostface Killah, known for his fast-paced flow and storytelling rap, reached success with the hip-hop group throughout the ’90s before the members went on to pursue solo careers. He’s released 13 records throughout his solo project, earning spots on the charts for singles like “Back Like That” with Ne-Yo and “New Good Flow” with Kanye West and Pusha T. He’ll be performing on the Tour For Life in New Haven with proceeds benefitting Mental Health Connecticut.