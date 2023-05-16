HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ is the title of Post Malone’s new tour — and also what fans can expect him to say to the crowd when he stops in Hartford this July.

The rapper dropped news of the tour on Tuesday.

“Help me put a baby through college, and come on out,” Post Malone said in the announcement. “Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage.”

The trek will kick-off on July 8 in Indiana, followed by gigs through Canada and the east coast. He’ll appear in Hartford for a show at XFINITY Theatre on July 23.

The “Circles” singer has been on an uphill climb since his smash-hit debut LP Stoney in 2016. His sophomore release Beerbongs & Bentleys hit No. 1 on the charts in several countries, garnering international attention with tracks like “Better Now,” “Rockstar” with 21 Savage, and “Stay.”

He just dropped another hit record — Twelve Carat Toothache — in 2022, and is set to release his fifth LP dubbed Austin this July.

Several presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday; general on sale tickets will be up-for-grabs on Friday at 10 a.m. EST.

Find tickets to see Post Malone in Connecticut here.